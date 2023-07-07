This is a continuation of a series I started in honor of Father’s Day. I suppose I could go on for years with this topic because there are a lot of Kodiak Islanders who have fond memories of their dads.
Space and time allow only a few tributes at a time. I haven’t even started with tributes to mothers.
HAROLD NIELSEN
Lorraine Ellison admires her father, Harold Nielsen, an immigrant from Denmark, for teaching his family a strong work ethic.
Lorraine grew up in Chignik Lagoon and was part of a fishing family, which meant that much of their time in summer was spent on the small quarters of a 36-foot boat, and she and her siblings knew what hard work meant. Each child had a job to do.
When Lorraine’s brother died in an airplane crash, her sister, Bertha, had to take over his position as skiffman.
In addition to Harold and his wife, Helen, there were “five of us children on the boat,” said Lorraine.”It got pretty crowded. (Harold) was very patient with all of us. He never hollered at us. He was very kind.
“The most valuable thing Dad taught us was hard work. We were working ever since we were small; We weren’t afraid of hard work.”
Kodiak resident Dale Finlay had the privilege of fishing with Harold on his boat, the Commander. He saw the patience of Harold on full display while he fished with him on the Alaska Peninsula near Castle Cape
“Our engine quit and the steering broke at the same time. We were about a mile and a half offshore. The wind was blowing at least 60 miles an hour, pushing us toward Castle Cape. The boat was in the trough.
“One fellow was pumping constantly. Water was crashing across the bow. It was terribly rough,” said Dale.
Harold was in the wheelhouse communicating with the skipper of a nearby boat, which would eventually come to their rescue. Through the ordeal, he was calm and collected, said Dale.
“Harold was like a second father to me,” said Dale. “I remember going up on the bridge. We would sit and visit by the hour. He liked having me around.”
Dale concludes that Harold “was a prince of a guy.”
LAURENCE FINLAY
He could say the same about his father, Laurence Finlay, who raised foxes in Oregon before moving to Alaska.
Laurence first came to Kodiak in 1947 on the Lackinaw. He was here on a business trip, intending to purchase six foxes from Fred Torsen of Ouzinkie. “Dad took (the foxes) to Oregon where he had a fur farm. My grandfather had the largest fur farm in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dale.
He cross-bred blue foxes with the platinum fox, creating the platinum blue. “That hit the market and did well,” said Dale, who learned more about the purchase of foxes years later when he talked with Fred Torson’s son, Bill Torsen.
Bill had picked up Laurence in a skiff when he arrived in 1947.
Laurence paid $5,000 a piece for the foxes.
Bill told Dale that his father built a house with that money. Unfortunately it was lost in the 1964 earthquake and tsunami.
Before moving to Kodiak, Laurence and his wife, Wilma, and children homesteaded in the Palmer area, going into business with Ralph Devillbis. Eventually, Ralph’s son, Larry, was appointed by Gov. Frank Murkowsi to be the director of agriculture.
For some time, Laurence helped manage a farm in Alaska and also the family fur farm in Oregon.
In 1962, the family moved to Homer, where Laurence did very well crab fishing. He was a high liner, said Dale.
The Finlays became good friends with Clem and Diane Tillion, who were serving in the Alaska State Legislature at the time. Wilma took care of their kids while the Tillions were in Juneau.
Laurence fondly remembered his trip to Kodiak in 1947. “He fell in love with Kodiak and kept wanting to move here,” said Dale.
The family made the move here in late 1964.
Dale worked with his dad at the Air Force satellite tracking station at Cape Chiniak. “I enjoyed working with him. He was kind; very patient.”
People appreciated the teamwork between father and son.
Laurence fished crab in the Kodiak area for some time. Dale remembers his dad as a helpful person who assisted his family and others.
He helped Dale maintain his airplane and, in 1991, when Dale and his wife, Jan, took in Vadim Shulaev, a Russian sailor who jumped ship off the Pallada to live in Kodiak, Laurence treated him like a grandson.
“Vadim looked up to him; he called him ‘chief,’” said Dale.
Incidentally, Vadim now lives in California, where he manages an IT department at one of the casinos. Dale said his dad enthusiastically supported his endeavors.
When Dale ran in the local marathon during the Crab Festival, his parents would follow him in their car to show their support. “No matter what I did, they were there to support me,” said Dale.
Laurence was “always willing to help, no matter who it was. If you had a problem, he’d help you through it, whether personal, mechanical. He was very intelligent. He overhauled equipment; he overhauled engines. He was a jack of all trades,” said Dale.
Dale recalls his father vacuuming someone’s house and putting cabinets in his pastor’s house. Laurence did the plumbing and electrical work in Dale and Jan’s house. “He just wanted to help me,” said Dale. “He was very kind and loving.”
Laurence’s most valuable lesson, said Dale, came in the following piece of advice: He said: “’Whenever there’s a conflict, just remember: The most important thing is to love.’”
