Cooking during the recent holidays, I thought about Haroldean Anderson as dishes piled up. I recalled her kitchen etiquette: clean as you go along—don’t let dirty dishes take control. Haroldean, who died recently, was known for making delicious meals and maintaining a clean kitchen.
She learned her kitchen etiquette from her mother, Alice Anderson Skonberg. That trait was shared by her sisters, Meta Carlson and Bertha Malutin.
“She was such a good sister,” said Beertha. “Even though she was older, she treated me like her equal. She was a good mother to a lot of kids.”
Meta said that, even though she and Haroldean—like many siblings—had their conflicts when they were young, they became close as they grew older. “She was a great sister,” said Meta. “We did a lot of cooking together, She loved to cook,” and she learned well their mother’s admonition to not leave a mess in the kitchen.
Sometimes we can learn a lot about people by getting a better look at their parents. Haroldean and her brothers and sisters (the Skonberg crew,) demonstrated the ethics of hard work and generosity, which were taught them by their parents.
When she was a child, Haroldean and her family lived in Chignik. During the fall and winter they lived at a remote place called Ocean Beach.
Her father, Gus Skonberg, was a Swedish immigrant. Before marrying Alice Anderson, an Alutiiq Scandinavian in Chignik, Gus was a seafaring man. He started out as a cabin boy on a ship. He spent 10 years at sea, stopping at ports around the world, including Australia and South Africa.
He was a cod fisherman at the Shumigan Islands and finally came to Chignik to settle down.
He was over 40 when he married Alice Anderson, who was 17 at the time. They had 14 children.
Gus was a pile driver for fish trap operations and boss of a beach gang at Chignik. Alice was a hard worker, rising early to make breakfast for the family, and going on with her day, washing clothes, preparing meals, taking care of children and tending to other motherly duties.
The Skonbergs typified the American family of yesteryear. They worked hard —together, provided for themselves and managed to be happy, even without creature comforts.
Even if the cupboard seemed bare, Alice would scrounge up enough vittles to make a sizable meal, said Daniel, the oldest brother, in a 1983 interview. “When you left the table, you were never hungry. If anyone came, there was always a meal prepared.
“We had hard times and we had good times,” said another brother.
Ocean Beach “was an ideal spot to raise kinds,” said Bill Skonberg, during that 1983 interview. “We couldn’t have picked a better spot. From daylight to dark, we were out playing. We lived off the land.”
It was a “Swiss Family Robinson” existence.
They hunted and fished for their food. Their main diet consisted of cod, salmon, herring, caribou and berries.
Gus and his sons trapped mink, fox and wolverine.
Ocean Beach could be a foreboding place when the winds were high and the tides ran strong. Huge waves crashed on shore and it was a perilous job to land a skiff onto shore.
In 1947 Haroldean’s sister, Alva and fiancé, Axel Carlson, headed to Kodiak from Chignik on the Cape Spencer so they could get married in Church (there was no Orthodox priest in Chignik.) Many of Haroldean’s brothers went with them. The boat ran aground at Cape Kanatak on the Alaska Peninsula and the travelers ended up staying in a makeshift shelter for five days. Haroldean’s brothers, being exposed to the cold and wind, suffered severe,dangerous frostbite. When rescued, the travelers were taken to Kodiak where the brothers’ limbs were amputated at the Griffin Memorial Hospital. Nevertheless, the wedding took place as planned.
At Alva and Axel’s 50th wedding anniversary party in Kodiak, the late Tom Frost commended the Skonbergs for being good-natured and jolly, in spite of their hardships.
Like some of her siblings, Haroldean ended up living in Kodiak. She married a Scandinavian Alutiiq, Laurence Anderson. They met while he fished in Chignik. At that time, Laurence and fellow crewmen were invited to have breakfast at the home of Gus and Alice. When Laurence laid eyes on their beautiful daughter, Haroldean, he was smitten. The two were married in 1956. In an interview, conducted by Swedish filmmaker, Stephen Quinth in the Andersons’ living room, Laurence recalled that morning when he first saw the love of his life. By the time of the interview, Haroldean’s struggle with illness had taken its toll. But as Laurence looked at his beloved wife, he had a sparkle in his eyes. It was clear, that she was just as beautiful there sitting next to him in their living room, as she was when he first saw her in her Chignik home. Laurence died two years after that interview. May their memory be eternal.
