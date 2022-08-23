Finn Crimmins Taylor was born at 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, to Caleb and Tommi Taylor. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Finn’s parents are originally from McComb, Mississippi, and Kodiak, and now live in Kodiak. His father works for SeaGrant Alaska.
Proud grandparents are Tom and Trina Crimmins from Kodiak, and Rick and Tammy Taylor from McComb, Mississippi.
Ellie Louise Poplin was born at 4:56 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, to Andrew and Makayla Poplin. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Ellie’s parents are originally from Washington and Idaho, and now live in Kodiak. Her father is in the Coast Guard.
Proud grandparents are Rob and Shari Poplin, Jinn and Sandi Kelley, and Bryce Galbraith.
