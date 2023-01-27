Luke 11:1-4 (NIV): “One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he finished, one of his disciples said to him, ‘Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.’ He said to them, ‘When you pray, say: Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation.’”
This is a well-known passage of Scripture. I’ve heard it in so many different circumstances and settings. The Scripture quote is different from some of the recovery groups, even in several different church denominations.
Just for grins and giggles I checked the Luke passage with five different Bible translations. Both the King James and the New King James Versions ends that passage with: “And do not lead us into temptation but deliver us from the evil one.” Whereas most of the others end with, “And lead us not into temptation.”
I challenge you to seek this passage out in the Gospel of Matthew 6:9-13. It’s my guess that that particular passage may sound more familiar than the passage from Luke.
Sometimes having a handful of different translations is a good thing. Other times, I find it a hindrance. Especially if you’re quoting a passage in public.
Back in the day, most Americans that I knew carried and quoted from the King James Version so when you heard the Scripture quoted, it was the same words each time. I like the different translations for study rather than for quoting, as they tend to heighten some verses simply by phrasing them differently.
For example: In the Gospel of Luke 11:1b, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.”
I was trying to remember anywhere in Scripture where John the Baptist taught his disciples to pray.
The verse I would reference to start your search would be Luke 5:33: “They said to Him, ‘John’s disciples often fast and pray and so do the disciples of the Pharisees.’”
Just an FYI: I didn’t find a passage that had a comparison equal to the type of instruction found in the Lord’s Prayer.
I came across the Greek word “anthropos,” which means “an upward-looking creature.” The idea being that humans were made with a hunger for God. Consider Matthew 6:33: “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Prayer, reading and searching Scripture are the keys to a life of faith, in my opinion. Have you ever thought or said: “I wish God would speak to me”?
Prayer and reading is that conversation. It’s based on spiritual principles of action. The New Testament book of James 4:8 says, “Come near to God and He will come near to you.”
I’ve taken part in conversations with others who’ve been disappointed because their prayers weren’t instantly answered, so they became full of skepticism. Misconception seems to be the biggest stumbling block.
Perhaps the Scripture John 14:14: “You may ask me for anything in My name, and I will do it.”
Again I would refer to Matthew 6:33, “Seek first…His righteousness.”
There’s an impression that prayer is a supernatural “give-me” ticket. The verse John 14:14 can be misused and misunderstood out of context — just as any other verse.
The passage of Scripture in Matthew 6:5-8: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.”
Really, prayer isn’t meant to be a mystic pattern. Prayer is communication between God the Father of Creation and with us, His creation. Often for me, I approach God through prayer and sometimes quickly and sometimes slowly there are answers. I find my answers through Scripture where God is working in the life of those who have gone before us.
Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”
Personally, I believe a person has to actually believe that verse and take it to heart, even if it’s only a mustard seed faith.
Communication is the key to any relationship — preferably good communication.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
