We’re at the confluence of two of the year’s most beloved seasons, and both involve giving. We just celebrated Thanksgiving and are entering the Advent season which anticipates Christmas, the holiday that recognizes the birth of Jesus Christ — God’s Gift to humankind. The exchange or granting of gifts is a big part of the Christmas tradition.
In the spirit of the season, local churches and service organizations have initiated programs that provide gifts to the needy. At drop-off centers in the Post Office, Safeway, Grand Slam Toys & Games, the Kodiak Athletic Club and Coast Guard Support Center facilities people can donate coats for Kodiak Rotary’s annual Coats for Kids project.
Collected coats are brought to Quality Cleaners in the Waldo Building where they are cleaned up, arranged according to sizes and then distributed to the Salvation Army where they are either donated or placed in the thrift shop.
The Coats for Kids project was launched in 1997 by Rotarians Kurt Law and Frank Irr, who was the commander of the Coast Guard Communications Station at the time.
“Originally, we took (the coats) to the Coast Guard Support Center where they were taken to the villages” in conjunction with Santa to the Villages, said Ron Acarregui, a Rotarian who has been involved with the project since its inception, when he was owner of Quality Cleaners.
The Coats for Kids project, or at least the humanitarian idea behind it, has extended to other parts of the state and world.
In 2015, through the efforts of Dr. Tom and Sandy Solenberger, and their daughter, Diana, Coats for Kids was brought to Barrow, “where it’s so cold that, when children board the school bus, they are told to stay at home if they don’t have a coat to warm them,” said Sandy. “Warm coats and jackets during winter are absolutely necessary in Barrow,” she said, adding that children carry their coats from class to class.
The Solenbergers, who now live in Kodiak, lived in Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow) at the time, where Tom had a medical practice. When Tom and Sandy left, their daughter stayed behind and worked for the Cooperative Extension. She also became president of the local Rotary Club.
Sandy said it was natural for their daughter to get involved with Rotary because, through that organization, she was an exchange student in Sweden while she was a junior in high school. “She came back (to Kodiak) and finished out her senior year,” said Sandy. Diana attended Queen’s University in Ontario, and earned her Master’s degree in Glasgow, Scotland. She credits Rotary for getting her started, said Sandy.
Cooperating with Rotary, the North Slope Borough donated $2,000 to purchase coats for kids in Utqiagvik.
The Solenbergers and other Rotarians in Kodiak helped expedite shipment of the coats to the North Slope.
Big Ray’s outlets in Kodiak, Anchorage and Fairbanks sold coats at a discount price, and Alaska Airlines shipped them free of charge.
Years before Kodiak Rotary launched Coats for Kids, the club donated coats to Russia, where local Rotarians such as Acarregui and Jim Carmichael traveled in order to introduce that country to Rotary. At the time, Steve Wallace, now a local judge, was president of the local club and Gary Stevens, now president of the state Senate, was Rotary District Governor. Kodiak Rotarians made arrangements to ship coats to Russia as a humanitarian gesture.
It took 18 months to accomplish that, noted Rotarian Diana Holt. “It was a nightmare going through customs and tariffs. Those coats were boxed and unboxed five times” before they made it to their destination, said Holt.
Since Coats for Kids was launched, Kodiak Rotary has distributed, on average, 300 coats per year, “so that’s 7,500 coats that we’ve donated,” said Acarregui.
Those who want to contribute to this year’s effort may drop off coats or jackets of any size and for any age or gender at any of the designated drop-off centers.
