Coats

Mike Rostad photo

Ron Acarrigui and Diane Holt with the crew at Quality Cleaners.

We’re at the confluence of two of the year’s most beloved seasons, and both involve giving. We just celebrated Thanksgiving and are entering the Advent season which anticipates Christmas, the holiday that recognizes the birth of Jesus Christ — God’s Gift to humankind. The exchange or granting of gifts is a big part of the Christmas tradition.

In the spirit of the season, local churches and service organizations have initiated programs that provide gifts to the needy. At drop-off centers in the Post Office, Safeway, Grand Slam Toys & Games, the Kodiak Athletic Club and Coast Guard Support Center facilities people can donate coats for Kodiak Rotary’s annual Coats for Kids project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.