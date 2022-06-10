This past month has been a time of remembering the heroic fallen. It started with the Crab Festival Fishermen’s Memorial service on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. Names of departed fishermen and processing plant managers and workers were read at the tolling of a bell.
The following day, folks gathered at the City Cemetery to honor those who nobly served this country, some paying the “ultimate price.” This past week the nation recognized the significance of D Day, the anniversary that acknowledges the United States and Allied Forces’ launching of the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare, on the beaches of Normandy in France.
Code-named Operation “Overlord,” the landings marked the beginning of a long and costly campaign to liberate Northwest Europe from Nazi occupation. The conflict is historically known as World War II.
Throughout the years I had the privilege of interviewing Kodiak’s World War II veterans. Some, such as Ole Johnson, Bob Hatcher, Bill Ross and Ira Shepherd, were brought to Kodiak Island because of the War. Jack Owen, son of Senator Al and Hazel Owen, was at Normandy Beach, participating in the bloody battle that was brought to the screen in Steven Spielberg’s unforgettable film, “Saving Private Ryan.”
One of his first duties on the beach was to milk a cow that had long been neglected. Jack’s unit followed the infantry into Versailles and then Paris. He lived at Paris University for six months.
Later, Jack’s brother, Bud was sent to India where he helped run supplies over the Himalayas on the Burma Road, from India to China. The Road was built to relieve airplanes that flew over the rugged, mountainous area.
Bud was in Burma when President Harry Truman decided to end the war by dropping the atomic bomb on Japan. It took about six months for him to get out. Bud was stationed in Attu during the tail end of the Battle of Attu for mop-up activity.
After serving their country, the Owen brothers went back to doing what they did before enlisting in the military. They resumed jobs as fish trap watchmen. They worked on Kodiak Island. Before, they were watchmen in Ketchikan. It was the War that brought Ira (Ike) Shepherd to Kodiak.
An Oregonian, Ike enlisted in the Navy. He got on board the vessel, Wren, which was on its way to the Aleutian Front. The ship anchored off at the Womens Bay base near Kodiak. There were too many ships tied up to the dock already, so most of the crew had to stay on board. Some of the officers went to the administration building on shore. Even though his view of Kodiak was from the confines of the Wren, Ira could see enough Kodiak countryside to make up his mind to come back some day.
“The country looked so pretty,” he recalled. “It was in June and things had just gotten green.”
The ship was in town for a few hours; then it headed to Dutch Harbor. The further the ship distanced itself from peaceful Kodiak, the more turmoil Ira encountered. Turmoil from the
weather as well as the enemy. The conflict in the Japanese-occupied Kurile Islands was tense.
“We laid heavy bombardment on their bases,” Ira said. “We always went there at night. We had no aircraft coverage. They always worked it so we went out in the cover of a storm. (That way) the Japanese couldn’t get after us the next day with their aircraft. The last time we went over there, we went into a big (storm) probably worse than a typhoon.
“The winds destructed the wind gauge on top of the bridge. (The gauge read) 120 knots. We don’t know how much more than 120 knots (the wind blew.) A big wave come over and bent the davits like pieces of bailing wire. The winds ripped a 26-foot motor whale boat right out of the davits and (smashed) a 40-mm anti aircraft gun. It went over the side. Depth chargers began to get ripped off the deck around the stern. Some weren’t on the safe (deep) setting. They
were going off pretty close underneath us. The whole stern was lifting up a little.
“My bunk was right there in the stern. It’s a good thing I was strapped in my bunk. I would have been thrown right out. When we got through at Aleutians, they sent us to the South Pacific at Okinawa. We just about lost it there.”
Ira was on one of the three escort destroyers attached to the battleship Missouri. Ira and his comrades were on alert for Japanese fighter planes.
“We were in heavy action day and night,” Ira said. “We slept on our guns. We couldn’t go to the mess hall and eat. They’d bring us coffee and spam sandwiches. One night, the other two destroyers got blown to kingdom come. Seven hundred men (perished.) They were running
right ahead of us. I remember seeing one gun turret going end over end in the air by the light of the explosions. We really had some close calls.
“I was a gun captain on twin open guns. One of the suicide planes got so close before we hit it. There was so much explosions on that airplane. It knocked us off our guns.”
Ira’s distinguished service gave him a place on a good-will mission team that went to Indonesia, Japan, Seoul, Korea, and other seaports ,including Shanghai, China.
“That was quite an experience,” Ira said. “I’ve never seen so many people in my life. We anchored up at the Yangtze River. You could look out there at any time and see bodies floating back and forth with the tide. Babies that people got rid of because people couldn’t feed them. People that had been murdered. People would be on the sidewalk starving to death, putting
their hands up, trying to get people to help them. People would just step over them and move along. They’d die and after that, they’d take a cart and pick them up. Everything they threw in the river.”
When he was finished with his stint in the Navy, Ira enlisted in the Army. His wish to return to Kodiak Island was fulfilled when he was stationed at Fort Greeley near the town.
Because of his experience in the Navy, he was put in charge of running small harbor tugs. Then he went into the post engineers, operating heavy equipment. Ira was shipped to Fort Hood, Texas, where he served in the Second Armored Division.
His term in the Army was up just as the Korean War was brewing.
He went back to Oregon and worked for a lumber company for a while. But he couldn’t get rid of that urge to go back to Alaska. He started rigging up his new GMC pickup for the long ride up the Al-Can highway.
Kodiak-born Neil Sargent dreamed of being a carpenter. After reaching that goal Neil got drafted by the US Army and was shipped to Amchitka in the Aleutians.
“Our outfit and another was supposed to build a (10,000-foot) runway and hangar,” Neil said. “But as soon as I got there, a chief needed a runner” to deliver messages, pick up mail and do other courier jobs.”
Neil was selected for the position. “I had a jeep and a driver. I was a runner for the 17th engineer battalion.”
There were about 12,000 men stationed on Amchitka, Neil said.
“The Japanese had been there before we landed. They had laid out an air field and our engineers used the same stakes. They didn’t have a permanent airfield.”
While Neil was on Amchitka, the Japanese landed on the opposite side of the island in a midget submarine. “The sub sunk and all men on board drowned.”
Neil spent nearly two years on Amchitka, which was a six- to seven-mile long treeless island.
The examples I gave of Kodiak’s heroic veterans is not exhaustive. Many more served their country in Europe, Africa, Viet Nam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.