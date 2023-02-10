1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 (NIV): “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
I opened this article using Scripture from the New International Version Bible, while I’m also referencing my Evangelical Parallel Bible, which contains four common translations of the Bible’s sixty-six books. Those being: KJV, NKJV, NIV, NLT.
That being said, I present 1 Thessalonians 4:13 from the New Living Translation (NLT): “And, now brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to believers who have died so you will not grieve like people who have no hope.”
This important verse isn’t saying believer’s don’t grieve, but rather: “Will not grieve like people without hope.”
We live in a world of chaotic balance. We have life and death, loving and grieving, crying and laughing.
It has long been my perspective that as we grieve the passing of our friends and loved ones it is part of the reflection of the love within that relationship.
It would be unfair to compare how one person grieves to how someone else goes through that same process. There are far too many variables. For instance: How long the relationship was, types of events shared, was there a balance between the joys and regrets? Some can have closure with the ceremony, others grieve for many years.
For those who grieve, they can grieve with hope by having a Biblical Hope in the Words of Christ. John 14:3 (NIV): “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me so that you also may be where I am.”
I share again this passage of Hope from 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 (NIV): “For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
“Encourage one another with these words.” Not only this particular passage but with the word of Hope throughout Scripture such as Hebrews 11:1, which links our faith with hope. Which for me demonstrates a hand-in-hand image. “Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.”
Oftentimes at a graveside ceremony you may hear: “In sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ, we commend to Almighty God our Brother/Sister and commit their body to the ground; earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”
Faith and hope go together like words and music. The visual image I get is sheet music with written lyrics.
The Scripture that telegraphs across my mind’s eye is 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 (NIV): “Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
I’m a person of hope, and I hope the words I share are a hope to you. Remember, what 1 Thessalonians 4:18 said: “Therefore encourage one another with these words.”
I close with Romans 10:17: “Faith comes from hearing and hearing the word of God.”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
