Kodiak ran into a buzzsaw over the weekend at Colony High School.
The Knights dealt the Bears a pair of Northern Lights Conference losses — 77-28 on Friday and 52-29 on Saturday.
Colony improved to 4-0 in the NLC, 11-3 overall. Kodiak dropped to 1-3 in the NLC, 3-6 overall.
FRIDAY
Behind 21 points from Chase Underwood, Colony built a 40-point lead in the third quarter.
The Knights led 38-10 at halftime and 68-20 entering the fourth.
Connor Case paced Kodiak with 10 points.
SATURDAY
Kodiak was up 21-15 at halftime, but was outscored 37-8 in the second half.
Case led the Bears with nine points, while Liam Dnaelski hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Kodiak travels to Fairbanks on Thursday to play Hutchison.
FRIDAY
KNGIHTS 77, BEARS 28
Kodiak 3 10 10 5 — 28
Colony 13 25 30 9 — 77
Kodiak (28) — Holland 1 0-0 3, J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Borrago 1 0-0 2, K. Ticman 0 1-2 1, Danelski 2 1-1 5, Case 4 0-0 10, Antanque 2 0-0 4, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 1 1-2 3, Sum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 28.
Colony (77) — Black 2 0-0 4, Morgan 4 1-1 9, Dinkel 1 1-2 4, Underwood 9 0-0 21, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Peterson 4 0-0 8, White 2 0-0 6, Luce 4 4-5 13, Daniel 4 1-1 10. Totals: 30 9-12 77.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Case 2, Holland); Colony 7 (Underwood 3, Dinkel, White, Luce, Daniel). Fouls: Kodiak 10, Colony 7. Fouled out: None.
SATURDAY
KNIGHTS 52, BEARS 29
Kodiak 10 11 2 6 — 29
Colony 5 10 18 19 — 52
Kodiak (29) — Holland 3 0-0 6, J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Danelski 2 0-0 6, Case 4 0-0 9, Antanque 0 0-0 0, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 2 0-0 4, Sum 2 0-0 4.
Colony (52) — box score unavailable.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Danelski 2, Case). Fouls: Kodiak 11. Fouled out: None.
