Vitus Gertz

Vitus Gertz

Editor’s note: Vitus is the first high school student on Kodiak Island to accept the Kodiak Daily Mirror’s offer to write for this new column. KDM wants to create places — both digitally and in print — for our high schoolers to share their thoughts and feelings with the people of Kodiak. They deserve to be heard. They need to be heard. So here we go. If you know a Kodiak high schooler who would want to be a part of this experiment, they may contact KHS Principal Joyce Blair or KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.