Every youngster needs a mentor who helps uncover hidden talents and interests, and ignites a passion for a particular profession or cause.
Molly Odell, director of archaeology and special projects at the Alutiiq Museum, discovered her “guiding adult” when she was a girl growing up in Chiniak. She hung around Philomena Knecht and other archaeologists who spent hours digging in the ground for artifacts and other evidence that told the story of the Kodiak Island Alutiiq people centuries ago.
Odell was so intrigued with archaeology that she took steps that would lead her into this profession.
After graduating from Kodiak High School, Odell served as an intern at the Alutiiq Museum. She went to graduate school at the University of Washington, obtaining a degree in archaeology, and has participated in archaeological digs in other countries, such as Iceland.
But she said her “passion” is Alutiiq history and Alutiiq archaeology, because this is the venue in which she first learned about the subject.
“When I saw a job at the Alutiiq Museum six years ago I jumped on it, and have been back here ever since,” said Odell, who recently gave a presentation to the Kodiak Rotary clubs. The presentation included slides of archaeological sites at the outlet of Karluk Lake, on Kodiak Island’s west side, where Odell and her colleague, Patrick Saltonstall, have been doing archaeological research for the past three summers on Koniag Corp. land.
Odell covered various topics, including Kodiak Island populations, the shift from coastal to inland habitation, the structure of ancient Alutiiq dwellings — called barabaras — influence from outside cultures and social stratification.
Odell noted that the Alutiiq presence has been on the Kodiak archipelago for about 7,000 years.
“We have a pretty good archaeological record that is relatively continuous,” she said. “We have… different time periods through that 7,000 years. We can confidently say that these are ancestors of the Alutiiq people of today on Kodiak Island.
“Early settlers to Kodiak were focused on living on the coast and hunting marine mammals and fishing…,” Odell said. “Over time we see a shift” from a coastal livelihood to a focus on living on productive salmon streams and lakes. If we go back 7,000 years, we don’t know of any archaeological sites on inland rivers and lakes, but once you get to about 6,000 years ago, we have found some sites at Karluk Lake, Buskin Lake and a couple of others,” Odell said.
“When people first came (to Kodiak Island) there may not have been very many people, and after they lived here for a few centuries, Kodiak was a very productive environment,” she continued. “We see more and more archaeological sites through time. What we see later is that, with that increase in population we see greater villages, and we see a lot of evidence of social stratification, traditional hierarchy… villages where you find large houses and small houses.
“Some people probably had more than other people. We see a lot of artifacts that suggest that a lot of people thought that your social status was very important. The evidence of jewelry, and other items would signify your wealth,” Odell said.
“We also see some evidence of control of resources,” said Odell, noting “that maybe some families controlled certain locations.”
In the last few hundred years before the Russians arrived in Kodiak, Alutiiq families lived in multi-family houses with a big central room where they cooked and side rooms where they slept.
Odell noted that one particular Kodiak village had 23 houses, each one with its own entries.
By figuring out how many people lived in a house, and how many houses existed, archaeologists can get an idea of how many people lived in the village,” Odell said. “But you have to keep in mind that probably not every single house was occupied at the same time.”
“We can estimate there were about one- to two-thousand people living in the Karluk Lake and River systems the last two centuries before the Russians arrived,” said Odell.
Karluk is really interesting because it is the location of the largest river and lake in the Kodiak archipelago, Molly noted in her introduction. The lake is 12 miles long, and the river, which earned the reputation of having one of the largest red salmon runs in the world, is 25 miles long.
“Most of us think of Alutiiq people as” coastal dwellers, fishing and hunting marine mammals. But there were a lot of big inland settlements near lakes and rivers, and that’s what we’ve been exploring,” said Odell. “The entire river and lake (systems) have been used for thousands of years.”
After listening to Odell’s presentation, I was reminded of how much we benefit from the ardent work and research of archaeologists and anthropologists. I noted this in my book, “Close to My Heart: Writing and Living Stories on Kodiak Island, Alaska.”
The Russians wrote about the Alutiiq in reports, journals, diaries and letters to their comrades and superiors back home. But what do we know of Kodiak Islanders before the Europeans
came?
To answer this question we turn to the archaeologists and anthropologists who study the ancients by digging into the ground, examining house pits, midden piles, shards of weapons and tools.
The archaeologist is always digging, literally or figuratively, collecting, interpreting, and digging some more.
“You keep digging,” said Dr. Donald Clark, an acclaimed archaeologist who, like Odell, spent his childhood on Kodiak Island.
“At some of these sites, you can be there all day and not find anything nice. But you keep at it like a dog,” Clark said.
Besides reporting on excavations at Karluk Lake, Odell also mentioned some discoveries close to her childhood home at Chiniak two years ago. There was evidence of shells, bones of marine fish, porpoise, shearwater feathers and fur seals.
Odell concluded that this might have been an ancient camp site.
At the Rotary meetings, Odell was asked if she has taken young people under her wing to teach them the wonders of archaeology. She said that three local interns have been helping out with the program at the museum.
Perhaps some time in the future we will be hearing reports about interesting discoveries in other parts of the archipelago that have yet to be excavated. And, perhaps, that enthusiastic archaeologist will credit Molly Odell for awakening an interest in archaeology, just as she was inspired at Chiniak years ago.
