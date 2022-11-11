Odell

Mike Rostad photo

Molly Odell, left with her mother, Betty Odell.  

Every youngster needs a mentor who helps uncover hidden talents and interests, and ignites a passion for a particular profession or cause.

Molly Odell, director of archaeology and special projects at the Alutiiq Museum, discovered her “guiding adult” when she was a girl growing up in Chiniak. She hung around Philomena Knecht and other archaeologists who spent hours digging in the ground for artifacts and other evidence that told the story of the Kodiak Island Alutiiq people centuries ago.

