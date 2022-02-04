How will we spend our last days on earth? Will we be thinking about helping others? Will we be thankful to God for what He’s done for us? Will we be doing what we were created to do?
Alfred Cratty, Jr’s final earthly day found him fishing Tanner crab with his crew near his home village of Old Harbor. Fellow fishermen recall that he was working hard and he was happy — satisfied with what he and his crew had accomplished. Alfred died in his sleep at his Old Harbor home after putting in a long, strenuous day of fishing.
At his memorial service, which took place at the Kodiak Convention Center this week, Al was honored in poems written by fishermen, David Densmore and Denny Knagin, and commemorated in stories told by friends, family members and business associates. Pastor Shannon Panthin of Oceans united and Fr. Innocent Dresdow, of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral, officiated in the ceremony.
From what people said at his memorial service, Alfred’s joy over a successful crab season had much to do with others. He was providing for his family, but Alfred also wanted to help others in his community.
Alfred sat on a number of boards, including the Old Harbor Native Association, and various tribal and housing boards.
Like his Alutiiq/Scandinavian ancestors, Alfred was a born fisherman. He was at home on the sea, no matter how hard the winds blew or how high the waves grew.
Alfred’s brother, Terry Cratty, who was the master of ceremonies at his memorial service, said Alfred was doing what he loved and was born to do, when he died. He was a harvester of fish, but also a “harvester of life.” He was motivated by love for others.
Terry commended his brother for being a bridge builder—finding a way when there didn’t seem to be any.
Alfred knew that being a fisherman involved more than working gear and setting out the nets and pots.
In these days, fishermen are expected to be well informed about the policies that run the fisheries. For that reason, Alfred got involved in policy-making agencies, putting his efforts in helping the coastal communities.
Duncan Fields, an attorney who works for the Old Harbor Native Corporation, extolled Alfred for the hard work he did on those boards.
In his capacity of tribal president, Alfred spent countless hours with the Old Harbor Tribe to provide funding to the Old Harbor Community Quota Entity to purchase additional Halibut IFQ’s (Individual Fishing Quotas) for Old Harbor.
The day before Alfred went on his last fishing trip, he called Fields regarding the IFQ’s.
“He wanted me to reach out to the Ouzinkie Tribe to see if they would work with Old Harbor to purchase quota,” said Fields. In their conversation, Alfred told him “I’m going to be out fishing for about a week but you’ve got to go ahead and get this done, don’t wait for me.”
Said Fields in his presentation, “Al, I want you to know that Ouzinkie Tribe is on board with your vision and I’ll be buying the quota you wanted for Old Harbor,”
Alfred was instrumenal in re-establishing the Tanner fishery in 2000, Fields said.
“Al died in the middle of a fishery he helped re-establish doing what he loved to do,” Fields said.
“Al Cratty was a fisherman who talked, breathed and, dreamed about fishing. To know Al Cratty was to know that being a fisherman was Al’s core identity.”
Alfred learned the tricks of the fishing trade from the best of them—his uncles, the Christiansen brothers of Old Harbor.
His uncle, Carl, praised Alfred for being a good fisherman. Carl was so confident in Alfred’s abilities on the sea, that he let him run one of his boats, the Grande, in 1965.
Carl recalled the time when Alfred called him, saying they should go to Big Creek, near the village, to sportsfish for silver salmon. Carl got a little concerned when Alfred told him that he had a dream of getting mauled by a bear.
Nevertheless, the men ventured off to Big Creek with their fishing gear and guns.
They went up the creek, anchored the skiff, laid down their guns and started fishing about six feet away.
Standing on the bank, Carl cast his line and soon caught a silver. He looked down the bank and saw Alfred taking his fish off the hook. Then he noticed a bear, about 75 feet away, looking at them.
“That (bear) charged straight at me,” said Carl.
Alfred was on the bank (trying) to get his gun. He had his arm in the air, said Carl, who was able to get his gun, He shot toward the bear’s heart and knocked him down. Pretty soon the wounded bear was on top of Alfred. Carl shot him in the tail bone, making it possible for Al to get up and take his own shot at the bear. The men grabbed their fish and made a quick get-away.
Like many fellow fishermen, Alfred Cratty diversified, venturing into new businesses which kept him going from day to day.
He owned and operated the F/V Ashlee Christine C and Al’s Charter Service, a hunting and fishing transportation service.
Along with his wife, Jonetta Lukin Cratty, Al operated Old Harbor’s Finest, a smoked seafood and specialty processing company.
In whatever endeavor he launched into, Alfred Cratty put his heart into it.
Mike Pfeiffer with the Kodiak Area Native Association, said Alfred was an activist for his people. Mindy Pruitt of the Kodiak Island housing Authority said that Alfred wanted to take care of the elders and keep the kids safe.
At the memorial service, people also brought up Alfred’s
Sense of humor. “His grin was contagious, said Terry. “He was full of love and tried to make everyone smile.”
Carl Marrs, Chief Executive Officer of the Old Harbor Native Corporation, said Alfred had a positive impact on many people. “He had a huge heart and a quick smile,” Mars said.
Alfred’s brother-in-law, Steve Suydam, said that Alfred always had a joke up his sleeve.
“His grin was contagious,” said Terry.
That sentiment was echoed by Tm Richardson, an attorney who worked with the Old Harbor Native Corporation. “I’ll always remember that smile,” he said.
“When someone, such as Al, leaves us, they leave a big hole,” said Mars.
Alfred Cratty, Jr., was laid to rest later in the week, in the village of Old Harbor, the community he loved very much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.