In 1971, U.S. president Richard Nixon signed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act into law. The Act conveyed 45.5 million acres of Alaska ancestral land to village and regional Native corporations, including Koniag Inc., which includes shareholders of the Kodiak archipelago.
Koniag is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In its formative years, the corporation faced mammoth challenges. But under professional leadership, it grew into a viable entity.
Underlying many of Koniag’s projects is the objective of bringing shareholders and their families together. One of those projects is the annual Koniag picnic, which takes place in Kodiak, Seattle and Anchorage, where many shareholders reside.
This summer I was invited to attend the Anchorage Koniag picnic at Kincaid Park at the southwest tip of the Anchorage Bowl.
Although I am not a Koniag shareholder, I have had many connections to the corporation. At one time I was hired to produce its newsletter. This was in the early 1980s, when I, being editor of the weekly Kadiak Times, had access to the newspaper’s type-setting equipment and dark room (yes, not only did I take the photos for the newsletter, but I developed the film as well.)
Eventually the newsletter was published by a professional company out of Anchorage, but I continued to write articles on occasion. There certainly is a lot of material — including photos — for a good story on Saturday’s gathering.
The picnic was a wonderful event, said Shauna (Lukin) Hegna, president of Koniag. “For me, the picnic is the highlight of the summer,” said Hegna, since it gives her an opportunity “to see so many of the shareholders, descendants and guests, whom we haven’t seen in a couple of years.” She noted that many of the most recent picnics had to be canceled or modified because of Covid.
“It was good to have so many smiles, hugs and stories that were shared as people gathered to have a nice meal together,” said Hegna. The turn out for the event was “great,” raved Germaine Salamine, who is with the Koniag Education Foundation, a nonprofit that is associated with the corporation.
“It was fun to watch all of the activities and so good to see everyone,” she said. Salamine noted that every village was represented at the picnic. “There were quite a few from Ouzinkie, and I loved to see all the people from Old Harbor and Akhiok.”
Noting that “Koniag is celebrating its first 50 years,” Hegna said Koniag prides itself “in being a central place of belonging, a place for friends, family. Our picnics are a key part of” providing “that connectedness.”
Because everyone is spread out throughout the state and country, ”our shareholders don’t get to see each other every day,” said Hegna. Because of the distances that separate, “it’s hard to interact with other folks from our region.”
Creating opportunities such as the annual picnic is “(critical in maintaining that connectedness,” Hegna said. It’s encouraging to see how many people show up at Koniag’s annual picnic to seize the opportunity to re-connect, she said. Hegna noted that the picnic gives those who are in Anchorage on business or for medical reasons an opportunity to connect with people at home, “so they don’t feel as lonely.”
“I’m so glad we had a lot of people coming out,” Hegna said, noting that by some estimates more than 250 shareholders and descendants and guests showed up on the sunny, warm afternoon. It was one of the biggest turnouts, said Hegna.
“It was a great turnout,” agreed Pam Skonberg, shareholder records administrator. “We had a lot of fun.”
Skonberg and Nicole (Nikki) Nelson (formerly Mullan) were part of the team that coordinated the event, which included various contests such as gunny sack races, egg-tossing and a tug-of-war between the women and men (the women won!).
Nelson, shareholder records manager for Koniag, is also “heavily involved in planning shareholder events, including picnics and town hall meetings,” said Hegna.
