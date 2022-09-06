Soon enough, it will be the first day of autumn when, for a microsecond, we teeter-totter at a perfect point between 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. Back on Earth, it’s time to make jam, put up pickles, smoke and can fish, and begin preparing the garden for next spring.
So this week, we’ll start with sowing a few seeds. Yes, sowing. Does it feel weird to think of planting anything when leaves are turning and silvers are running? After all, shouldn’t we be retiring the lawn mower, not picking up the hoe?
There’s no such thing as a gardening “season.” In other words, there’s no stopping and starting, like a car in traffic. Rather, it just flows. That said, now is THE time to get your spring bulbs and garlic cloves in the ground. And while you’re yanking out bolted lettuce plants and collapsed gladiola flowers (dang, the recent winds snapped many of mine in half), spinach seeds need to be sown.
Now you might be thinking: “Why are you telling us about spinach?”
It just so happens that September is one of the best times to sow spinach for late winter fresh salads. Kale might be the Rock ’n’ Roll star of veggies, but it requires a four- to six-week lead time before setting outside as transplants. Besides, overwintering cruciferous or brassica plants (cabbage, kale, broccoli, etc.) in your garden allows root maggots to get a stronghold. So does NOT pulling out your brassica plants.
And since root maggots, according to the Alaska Cooperative Extension Service, are the most serious annually recurring insect pest problem of vegetable growers, this could mean serious consequences to some of your mainstay crops.
Thus, spinach, being a non-cruciferous plant, rises to the top as a wonderful winter green for northern latitudes like Kodiak. Spinach loves cool temperatures. And it will produce a bumper crop of early greens (we’re talking March-ish) if, and only if, the seeds are sown early enough for the plants to establish roots.
Here’s how to grow spinach as a winter green:
1. SEEDS: You have a choice: This year’s seeds or get fresh ones. Favorite varieties include flat-leafed ones such as Olympia and Space. Their upright growth habit means you have less dirt to wash off.
2. SOW: Sow spinach seeds in outside beds, greenhouses, or hoophouses. Seed packets call for specific spacing, but I tend to broadcast seeds as if feeding chickens. No telling how well seeds will germinate, so I go for the “more is better” method. Cover seeds with ½- to 1-inch of soil.
For outdoor raised beds: Initially cover with netting to keep birds and cats out. And later, in October/November, when it’s time to settle the seedlings in for the winter, replace netting with plastic secured over PVC hoops or other supports. Plastic can be solid or perforated.
For hoop houses and greenhouses: Same routine, except you probably won’t need the anti-bird netting.
Halibut tubs: While I haven’t grown spinach in halibut tubs, it’s worth a try. If you can figure a way to protect the tender seedlings from winter’s wrath, you’d be on to something.
Within a week or so, seeds will germinate. Plants will grow to 2- to 4-inches and then, around Oct. 20, when the daylength drops below 10 hours, growth slows to a crawl.
3. MOISTURE: During the winter, keep soil barely moist (not soggy). If allowed to dry out, the seedlings won’t have enough root structure to produce leaves in February and March.
Oh, but around Feb. 20, magic happens. The daylength crests over the 10-hour mark and the spinach plants resume their growth, which means you can potentially be eating fresh greens in March.
While you’re waiting for your spinach seeds to germinate, why not make a batch of mixed pickles? This is my favorite refrigerator pickle recipe. They are easy to make and require no processing in a boiling water bath.
You can mix all kinds of veggies together: cucumbers, carrots, green onions, chopped bulb onions, green beans, bits of cauliflower, zucchini, you name it.
Refrigerator Pickles: Cucumbers, Cauliflower, Carrots
(Yield: 2 quarts)
For the brine:
4 cups water
2 cups white vinegar (For a sweet ’n’ sour pickle use cider vinegar and add 1 cup sugar to each 2 cups vinegar)
8-10 cloves garlic, peeled
6 tsp non-iodized (kosher or canning) salt
Several sprigs of fresh dill
1 tsp celery seed
1 tsp coriander seed
1 tsp mustard seed
1/2 tsp black peppercorns (optional)
For the vegetables (a total of 6 cups for 2 quarts):
Cucumbers, sliced into 1/8-inch slices or cut lengthwise into sticks
Carrots, small whole, or cut in half lengthwise
1 handful large green onion pieces or green beans
Pieces of cauliflower, etc.
Crushed red peppers
In a stainless or other non-reactive pan, bring water to a boil, reduce the heat, add the garlic and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and salt (and sugar if you are going to use it), raise the heat and bring to a boil, stirring until everything is dissolved. Remove from heat. (Recipes don’t call for this step, but I like to strain the liquid to catch the garlic).
Into each 1-quart jar, place a few sprigs of dill and a pinch of red peppers. Divide the seeds and garlic between the jars. Then pack the jars full of veggies. Bring the brine back to a boil, pour it over the vegetables to cover completely, let cool, then apply lids and refrigerate. The pickles are ready to eat any time, but will be yummier after a few days.
They’ll keep for three to six months, just in time to start harvesting your winter spinach.
Check out my new YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach, where I post a new video each week. Do you have a gardening question? Send me an email to: mygarden@alaska.net
