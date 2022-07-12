Rosalie Sage Kennedy was born at 6:49 a.m. on July 2, 2022, to Carl and Kristy Kennedy. She weighed 6 pounds, 0.8 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Rosalie’s parents are originally from Florida and Ohio and now live in Kodiak. Her father works at Air Station Kodiak and her mother works at Base Kodiak Rockmore-King Clinic.
Proud grandparents are Peter and Anne Wielick from Parma, Ohio, and Carlton and Jennifer Kennedy from Zephyrhlls, Florida.
Canyon Lou Robert Hill was born at 9:08 a.m. on July 6, 2022, to Cameron and Calista Hill. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Canyon’s parents are originally from Anchorage and Kodiak and now live in Kodiak. His father is a maintenance laborer at Kodiak Island Housing Authority and his mother is a teacher with the Kodiak Island Borough School District. Also welcoming Canyon to the family is Cooper Lee.
Proud grandparents are Geanne Joy and Lloyd Hill from Anchorage, and Dale and Mindy Pruitt from Kodiak.
Marry Lucina Alvarez was born at 3:28 a.m. on June 28, 2022, to Chyian Heine and Juan Alvarez. She weighed 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Marry’s parents are from Kodiak. Her father works for his own company at Kodiak Bay Services and her mother works at Kodiak Bay Services. His Also welcoming Marry to the family is her big brother Marvin.
Proud grandparents are John and Mary Heine from Kodiak, and Erika Alvarez from Tepic, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.