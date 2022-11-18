Bonney

Mike Rostad photo

Bix Bonney, far left, with his son, Tuck and wife, Julie, Pat Bonney and the Bonneys’ other son, Scott. 

Long before Kodiak had the B&B Bar on Shelikof Avenue, there was B&B Fisheries, a processing plant owned by partners Bix Bonney and his uncle, Ed Bonney. Bix died recently at the Providence Kodiak Medical Center Elder House after a long struggle with dementia.

“It was interesting working with him,” said Al Burch, who delivered shrimp to his plant and appreciated Bix’s assistance when he bought a boat. “He was really pushing to get fish through here. He had the people to do it.”

