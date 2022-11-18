Long before Kodiak had the B&B Bar on Shelikof Avenue, there was B&B Fisheries, a processing plant owned by partners Bix Bonney and his uncle, Ed Bonney. Bix died recently at the Providence Kodiak Medical Center Elder House after a long struggle with dementia.
“It was interesting working with him,” said Al Burch, who delivered shrimp to his plant and appreciated Bix’s assistance when he bought a boat. “He was really pushing to get fish through here. He had the people to do it.”
Through Bix’s ingenuity and insight, he was able to increase the efficiency of conveyors and enhance the quality of shrimp, which had been damaged through handling on the fishing grounds.
Bix secured funding for the B&B plant by traveling to Japan in 1966 and negotiating a deal with Taiyo Seafoods to build an advanced shrimp processing plant — the most advanced on the West Coast.
“When Bix built the plant in Kodiak, he was known as the gambler,” said Tuck Bonney, one of Bix’s sons. “He was a high-stakes roller. He was on top of the world when he was here in Kodiak. Then he went down to the bottom.
“He was larger than life,” said Tuck. “He was extremely charismatic; he made and lost three fortunes.”
Bix didn’t cut his teeth in the fisheries like some of his colleagues did. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Washington (Bellingham), Bix was hired as an environmental engineer at a pulp mill in Everett. He was the first person to hold that title.
The family moved from Seattle to Ketchikan and later, Sitka, where Bix worked as a chemist/quality control person at a pulp mill.
He responded to a job offer in Kodiak where he was hired as general manager of Alaska Ice and Cold Storage, which later became Alaska Pacific Seafoods and is now Trident Seafoods.
The fisheries looked so vibrant and bright that Bix bought three boats and a mother ship and went to Ecuador with them, planning to engage in a lucrative venture, said Tuck. He learned that fortune is a fickle friend.
“The government changed. All kinds of weird things happened,” said Tuck. “I was a senior in high school. He lost everything. That was his first fortune,” and his first big loss.
In 1976, the Bonneys moved to Anchorage where Bix bought into an executive search firm. “He did really well,” said Tuck. During this time Bix invested heavily into Anchorage real estate. In the early 1980s, the real estate market tanked and Bix “lost another fortune…millions,” said Tuck.
That year Bix dealt with other misfortunes, including the death of the Bonneys’ son, Kirk, who was murdered while attending Army boot camp. Bix and his wife, Pat, divorced, but he remarried.
He and his new wife created North Star Adventures, which provided guided fishing trips on the Kenai River. “He was the most well-known guide on the Kenai River for years,” said Tuck. “He built another fortune, but he didn’t lose all of that. Every year the Bonneys made the six-thousand-mile trek to Mexico where Bix guided fishermen who were going after marlin and other trophy fish.
Eventually Bix and his wife moved to Oregon.
When his dementia became harder to manage, Bix came to Kodiak. He lived with Tuck and his wife, Julie, for five years before going into the care center.
Besides his achievements in the fisheries and guiding profession, Bix served on the Fish and Game board, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and even ran for a state political office.
Bix Bonney could be “extremely ruthless and certainly was not always liked,” said Tuck. “But he was our father, and we will cherish the memories he gave us.”
Bix Bonney’s ashes will be spread on the family property at Pasagshak, which he loved to visit. A memorial service will be held this summer.
