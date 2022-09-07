The U.S. Navy has released its final report on a proposal to increase by four times the amount of space it uses to conduct training in the Gulf of Alaska under the name Northern Edge.
A final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement outlining the Navy’s plans was posted Friday and comes at the end of a two-month public comment period.
The next two-week Northern Edge training session is set for May. Exact dates haven’t been set, and are based on a number of factors, including weather conditions, safety of personnel and equipment, availability of forces, deployment schedules, maintenance periods, other exercise schedules and environmental considerations, the Navy said.
The approximately 185,000-square-mile “Western Maneuver Area” would expand the Navy’s training presence in the gulf westward to south of Dutch Harbor, staying clear of the continental shelf and slope.
The new training area is in international waters, and comes within 50 miles of the south end of Kodiak Island.
Gulf of Alaska Training Program Manager John Mosher said after 2021’s “Northern Edge” training exercise, the Navy needed more space to conduct maneuvers that realistically reflect possible wartime scenarios.
The 2021 and prior exercises were conducted in the 42,000-square-mile “Temporary Maritime Activities Area,” 45 miles east of Kodiak, which Mosher said was too small. “It doesn’t allow forces to train in a manner they would likely need to effectively operate in many areas around the world,” Mosher said in a video accompanying the Friday EIS release.
Active sonar or live explosives will not be used in the new Western Maneuver Area, Mosher noted, and most future training would remain in the original Temporary Marine Activities Area. No additional training volume or dates are planned for either area.
The supplemental EIS also removes the continental shelf and slope — approximately one third of the historical Temporary Maritime Activities Area — from explosives used at less than 10,000 feet above or more than 13,000 feet below the ocean surface.
“This area was established in response to Alaska Native tribes, resources agencies and the public,” Mosher said. “The implementation of the proposed mitigation area would significantly reduce potential impacts on marine mammals, fishes including salmon, and marine birds,” the Navy wrote.
Active sonar would still be used in the Temporary Maritime Activities area.
“It would be impractical for the Navy to limit all active sonar use due to implications for safety and mission success,” the EIS states. ”For example, the ability to effectively operate active sonar is a highly perishable skill that must be repeatedly practiced during realistic training.”
Although the public comment period has ended, the EIS is in a waiting period prior to publication through Oct. 3. Questions about the EIS can be submitted by mail to: Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest, Attention: GOA Supplemental EIS.OEIS Project Manager, 1101 Tautog Circle, Suite 203, Silverdale, WA 98315-1101.
