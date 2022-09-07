Navy

The U.S. Navy has released its final report on a proposal to increase by four times the amount of space it uses to conduct training in the Gulf of Alaska under the name Northern Edge.

A final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement outlining the Navy’s plans was posted Friday and comes at the end of a two-month public comment period.

