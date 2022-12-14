Kodiak Middle School seventh graders in Mrs. Glover’s classes became science detectives last week during a unit on the current decline of the snow crab population in the Bering Sea. Crab research biologist Erin Fedewa took a week out of her busy job to teach students about the ongoing changes in the Bering Sea environment and how they may have caused the loss of an estimated 10 billion snow crab between the years 2018 and 2021.
As a crab research biologist with the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, which is part of NOAA, Fedewa successfully secured a science grant with the National Pacific Research Board to study the effects of climate change on Bering Sea snow crab in 2018. When she approached me about collaborating on an outreach extension to her science project, I did not hesitate for a minute.
Then came COVID.
The program was initially planned to happen in the fall of 2020, but with COVID-induced school and lab closures it had to be postponed not just once, but for two years. Finally, this year we were able to go into classrooms as guest speakers. Coincidentally, the fate of the snow crab fishery in the Bering Sea had meanwhile taken a dramatic turn: crab pots were either empty or filled with fish, and 2018 temperatures were the warmest in a century, which caused even the super cold water on the bottom of the sea to warm up.
With billions of dollars of revenue missing, and Alaska snow crab in the news internationally, we asked the Kodiak students to think like scientist detectives and use the available data and their own ideas to brainstorm possible causes for the decline.
To start the unit, Fedewa explained and demonstrated what the job of a crab biologist looks like.
Changing her outfits from rain gear for a day on the boat to a lab coat for a day in the lab to glasses for time spent at the computer or a nice jacket for presenting results at a conference, she explained that the job requires practical skills as well as the ability to write, do math, and make presentations.
I then led the students through a little math exercise while trying to imagine just how much crab went missing in 2020 and how many families could live off the revenue that was lost. The classrooms soon became even livelier, as kids got face to face with various species and sizes of wiggling crab. There was a king crab the size of a penny and kids timidly touched the spiny carapace of an adult king crab. They had to look closely at the crab’s faces to distinguish adulttanner and snow crabs. Students also saw first-hand the size difference between female and male snow crab, and got to peek under the females’ aprons to see her eggs.
Day three was the busiest for us, preparing for and cleaning up after the dissection of over 80 crabs. I sometimes wonder what parents hear about the school experience. I have no doubt that the tale that makes it home is very different from the experiences I perceive in the classroom. This is especially true when the activity in the classroom takes a student to the edge of her or his comfort zone, as dissections tend to do.
Some kids are grossed out by the sight of dead body tissues and liquids and the associated smells, while others get very excited. Interestingly, those kids that often seem a little checked out and inattentive when lessons are focused on reading, writing and arithmetic often surprise their teachers by waking up to great insights and participation while their hands and eyes are busy exploring.
Besides seeing the anatomy of the crab, students were also asked to collect the hepatopancreas, commonly known as crab butter. This goopy mass was saved in a little aluminum weigh boat and it was my job to record the weights and size of everyone’s crab in a spreadsheet.
Just for fun students also got to name their crab, and our data table had a lot of fun names including Clobbart, Snowy and Mr. Crabby, and for some reason a lot of Bobs.
The following day started with a closer look at the life cycle of a snow crab, and thinking about predation. Fedewa explained that as crabs grow from larvae into tiny juveniles and then bigger and bigger crabs, they also move from the water surface to the bottom and from the shallower coastal area to the deeper, more western part of the Bering Sea.
Each life stage has its own suite of predators, and students were given a magnet with the picture of a predator, which they placed next to the picture of the appropriate crab life stage.
After discussing that immature snow crabs like cold water, students were given maps of the Bering Sea with a grid of temperatures. Using color pencils, they made their own temperature
Maps — some recreated a map of the bottom water temperatures in 2018, others had a map of 2020.
In 2018, temperatures were exceptionally warm and there was little water at or below 2 degree Celsius, while 2020 returned to a more average temperature map with a larger cold pool at the bottom of the Bering Sea. Equipped with a handful of little erasers in the shape of crabs and fish, students looked at the distribution of snow crab in the two years and placed the little crabs onto their map in the appropriate places. Another slide showed the distribution of cod, which avoid temperatures below 2 degree Celsius.
In a discussion the classes determined that in a warm year like 2018, there was less refuge for the crab, and on their maps they placed the little fish on top of the little crab and made chomping sounds to indicate a cod gobbling up a snow crab.
How do scientists test a predation hypothesis? Well, one way is by looking at stomach contents.
As you may imagine this is not always pretty, as it is the job of a stomach to turn the prey items into mush. However, opening a big cod stomach is like opening Santa’s bag — you don’t know what you will find inside!
Properly equipped with lab coat and gloves, I opened the previously preserved and then detoxified stomachs of large cod, while the students watched the projection on screen. We found the remains of bottom fish including eel pouts, a sculpin, and a flat fish. We found krill and shrimp, and we found plenty of evidence that cod prey on little crabs. The story seemed to point towards predation, but alas — we had more data to investigate.
Remember the hepatopancreas that the students pulled out of the crab they had dissected and that I weighed? Mrs. Fedewa took the students’ data table and graphed it out, using a different color for each class. She then discussed the results with each class, explaining that the more hepatopancreas a crab has relative to its size, the better shape it is in.
The last day of the week was upon us and it was a lesson to pull it all together. The classes reviewed the clues and summarized the findings. Then the jingle of a familiar news station was heard in the class and Mrs. Fedewa transformed into a mock reporter. Equipped with a pink
Hello Kitty microphone and a great wig, she introduced herself as news reporter Diana Dash, interviewing Kodiak seventh-grade scientists about the recent events in the Bering Sea that led to the crash of the snow crab population.
Some students embraced the mock performance and gave their version of pulling together what had been talked about that week; others took it further and gave some more creative stories, inventing new theories such as the boiling of crabs by an underwater volcanic eruption. Thus, a serious science unit studying environmental change in the Bering Sea came to a student friendly and not too serious close.
When bringing ongoing science into classrooms it often feels like you are providing something extra for some students, while leaving out the others. Inevitably, there is the kid that pokes its head in and asks, “Why did we not do this last year?” and the other who asks, “Will you come back next year?”
While these are motivators for me to go out seeking funds to continue this kind of work, I am also looking for ways to reach a larger audience for the unit that took a lot of time and resources to prepare and deliver.
Though the week in the seventh-grade classrooms in Kodiak is over, the project is not done. As part of the team in the classrooms, Patrick Cummings took video and audio recordings and is working hard on volunteer time to compile the files into videos, which can be viewed and used for instruction. In collaboration with John Malloy from the Kodiak Island Borough School District, an e-book will be produced with all the lesson materials and background information. NOAA may also like to use parts of this in outreach, and we are currently reaching out to some of the rural schools to deliver an abbreviated version of this lesson in classrooms in the remote schools.
Next month, Fedewa will once again dress up in her nice jacket and present the results of this project at a conference in Anchorage. While I am consolidating notes and making some improvements to the lesson materials after their classroom test, I am looking forward to bringing back the Marine Science field day at the Ocean Science Discovery Lab for grades 3 through 5.
This program, which I have reported about in the past, was forced to a dead stop during COVID. If you know someone interested in working with students who has a love of the ocean and a basic understanding of science as well as a willingness to do the daily preparation for and cleaning up after classroom labs, please have them contact me (907-654-9037) and let’s talk.
There is an amazing ocean out there, and education is one of the best ways to do our part in protecting our resources!
