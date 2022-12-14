Kodiak Middle School seventh graders in Mrs. Glover’s classes became science detectives last week during a unit on the current decline of the snow crab population in the Bering Sea. Crab research biologist Erin Fedewa took a week out of her busy job to teach students about the ongoing changes in the Bering Sea environment and how they may have caused the loss of an estimated 10 billion snow crab between the years 2018 and 2021.

As a crab research biologist with the Alaska Fisheries Science Center, which is part of NOAA, Fedewa successfully secured a science grant with the National Pacific Research Board to study the effects of climate change on Bering Sea snow crab in 2018. When she approached me about collaborating on an outreach extension to her science project, I did not hesitate for a minute.

