While we spend precious summer days in Anchorage away from our Kodiak Island home, we enjoy any reminder of what we’ve been missing these past weeks. Once in awhile I’ll run into someone at the store or the Hickel House where we’re staying, who either used to live in Kodiak or who currently does, but is up here for medical or business reasons.
Fish also have a way of turning my heart toward the island.
One day my friend, Steve Helgason (who has Kodiak roots) took me on a tour of the William Jack Hernandez sportfish hatchery at Ship Creek.
As we toured the facility, I couldn’t help but think of the Regional Aquaculture hatchery at Kitoi Bay on Afognak Island.
I recall the first time I saw Kitoi. It was on a beautiful summer day in 1979. I was on my way to Shuyak Island to cover a story for the Kadiak Times. Our pilot, Terry Cratty, landed the plane at Kitoi to let someone off. I had no idea it was a hatchery and was amazed to see the fish splashing and jumping in the bay.
Through the years I had the pleasure of visiting the Kitoi facility as a newspaper reporter, a volunteer or an employee.
The Kitoi facility is in a small bay at the foot of a range of forested mountains.
It started out as a red salmon hatchery in the early 1950s, but after the 1964 earthquake and tidal wave its focus shifted to pink salmon. By the end of the 20th century, those two species, as well as chum (dog) and coho (silver) salmon were reared at the facility.
After statehood, the facility was operated by the Fisheries Rehabilitation and Enhancement Development division of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish produced at Kitoi strengthened weak runs in other parts of the archipelago; provided broodstock (fish that provide eggs for future runs) in lakes and streams where returning fish had been barred by natural or manmade barriers; and granted new fishing opportunities for commercial, sports and subsistence fishermen in the archipelago’s salmon systems.
Some of the runs that returned to Kitoi were descendants of stocks from other systems in the Kodiak archipelago.
While there have been lively debates over the pros and cons of hatcheries, Kodiak fishermen have benefited tremendously from them. In the summer of 1985, when the Kodiak Island salmon fishing was absolutely ghastly like the weather, the strong Kitoi pink salmon run gave fishermen an extra chance to tip the scales in their favor.
Apparently the fishermen believed enough in the hatchery to contribute a percentage of their profits to the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, which assumed ownership of Kitoi and sponsored other enhancement projects.
Some of the money was raised through a cost recovery fishery which targeted Kitoi pink salmon. In order to assure high-volume catches, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game permitted the fishing to occur near the homing stream beyond the markers which served as boundary lines for fishermen. Normally this kind of fishing is illegal. But the State made a rare exception for cost recovery fisheries.
In 1988, I volunteered to be a crewman on the ADF&G boat, the Puffin, which was used in catching the Kitoi cost recovery fish. The boat was skippered by the late Roy Wolkoff, a commercial fisherman. The venture gave me fodder for a story which I wrote in the Kodiak Fisherman, a monthly trade paper I published with Greg Zaparnyiuk.
Tongue-in-cheek, I wrote from the perspective of a creek robber, one who fishes in forbidden territory. Here’s how the story went.
The fog hung low over the Sitka spruce forest on a remote bay on Afognak island. It was Saturday morning, the day after an Alaska Department of Fish and Game closure; but we ignored the announcement to cease fishing. The pink salmon in this small bay were constantly jumping, three to five at a time. Their final migration to the homing stream was blocked off by a net placed near the mouth of the creek. All we had to do was to make a round haul next to the net and we’d be in the money.
There was no way these fish were going to escape our seine. We had the bay all to ourselves. There were no other boats, no Fish and Wildlife Protection vessels patrolling the area. And since foggy weather precluded flying, no planes would be able to observe us.
The skipper of the small boat scouted around a few minutes; then the deckhand released the skiff. The boat and skiff laid out the seine and our eyes widened with excitement as we watched the frequent splashes inside the net. How many would we catch? A thousand? Five thousand? Fifteen thousand?
Considering that the ongoing price for humpies was at least 75 cents a pound, we were going to make good money from this set.
Once we started pulling in the seine, a mass of fish finned at the surface.
“Looks like we caught prend near every fish in the bay,” one fisherman remarked.
To make sure we didn’t lose any fish, the skiffman maneuvered his skiff near the cork line and started pulling in the corks.
With the assistance of the skiff, we towed our bag to our own personal tender which placed a large suction pump into the water. The pump transferred the fish to the tender where, by way of a chute, they landed into the hold.
Once most of the fish were sucked out of the bag, we wrapped seine around the remaining few and rolled them onto the tender deck.
“We probably got about 8,000 fish,” guessed one of the crewmen.
The skipper looked disappointed. “We need a lot more than that.”
After making another set, about half the size of the first one, we decided to quit and wait for the fish to school up in the bay.
Later in the story I revealed that I was participating in a perfectly legitimate activity. I managed to fool a few readers. One told me that, as he began to read the story, he was amazed at my boldness in telling on myself and the other “culprits” who performed this “illegal” act.
I visited Kitoi Bay a few times after that volunteer stint. My last trip was in 2004 when I cooked for the egg-take team, which extracted eggs from the returning salmon. Because it’s impossible to predict exactly when the fish will arrive from the ocean into the stream, I was prepared to serve meals anytime from three o’clock in the afternoon, to one in the morning.
I think it’s about time for another trip to Kitoi. I’m game for another stint as a volunteer crewman or, for that matter, a cook for the egg-take crew. But on second thought, don’t take that confident statement too seriously. As I recall, both “jobs” were pretty hard work.
