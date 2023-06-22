A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for seventh-graders through high school seniors. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Azimuth Point. Charter bus will transport hikers to each location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— Noon to 1 p.m.: Summer Celebration Picnic, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Whippersnappers Band, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 6 p.m.: Payday Scramble with shotgun start at Bear Valley Golf Course. $25 entry plus green fees.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Base Kodiak Color Run & Walk. Signups begin at 11 a.m. at Jewel Beach and the run begins at noon. Tour of the Air Station starts at 3 p.m. All events are open to the public.
— 11:30 a.m.: Rainbow Run starting and finishing at Kodiak High School. Sponsored by the Kodiak Arts Council and Sun’aq Tribe. 5k and 1 mile options.
TUESDAY
— 10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at Selief Playground. Back-up location: Berean Baptist Church gym, 1216 Ismailov.
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for third- to sixth-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Pillar Mountain. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.