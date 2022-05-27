Khoa James Sanders, 51, joined his Heavenly Father and passed peacefully at home on April 17, 2022.
James was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 6, 1970. After living in Tennessee, he and his family moved to Kodiak, Alaska, where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated Kodiak High School in 1988. After high school he attended AVTEC in Seward, Alaska, and received a welding certification.
His talent and love for vehicles led him to careers as an auto-mechanic, welder, autobody technician/painter at The Body Doctors, journeyman electrician that did contracted work in Anchorage and for the Kodiak Launch Complex, and most recently outboard mechanic/ technician for Kodiak Powersports & Marine. James was a typical Alaskan guy who enjoyed the outdoors, mostly building and driving RC vehicles with the Kodiak Krawlers. Those that were close to James knew that under his dry, sarcastic humor, he was a sensitive, caring, and thoughtful man.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Doyle Sanders. He is survived by his mother, Dung “Jeannie” Sanders, sister Diana, niece Ku’ulei, nephew Keanu, and half-brothers Doyle, Scott, and Joseph Sanders of Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2932 Mill Bay Rd., Kodiak, AK, 99615) on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. A repast will be held after services at the Marian Center, next to the church.
