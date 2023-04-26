At 5:30 on the morning of May 26, 1929, a Sunday, the 360-foot steamship SS Aleutian struck an uncharted reef 500 yards off the southwest end of Amook Island in Uyak Bay, on the west side of Kodiak.
She sank in 10 minutes. The crew kept their heads, however. The weather was calm, and all but one of the 115 people on board clambered into the lifeboats and lived to tell the tale.
The Aleutian was built in Philadelphia in 1899 and christened the SS Havana, running freight and passengers between New York City, Cuba, the Bahamas and the Gulf of Mexico. She hauled American soldiers to Cuba during the Spanish-American War, was sold and renamed the Panama in 1905, and carried construction workers and equipment to the digging of the Panama Canal.
The Alaska Steamship Co. bought the ship in 1927, renamed her again as the Aleutian, and put her into service running freight and people between Seattle and various Alaskan ports. Considered “palatial” by the maritime standards of the time, she was, briefly, the queen of the Alaska Steamship fleet.
In late May 1929 the Aleutian steamed out of Seattle under the command of Captain John G. Nord, stopped at various ports on the way north, and arrived in Seward on May 24. She sailed the next day for Kodiak Island, and was scheduled to steam back to Seward in a few days and then return to Seattle.
The Kodiak passengers included Alaska Steamship’s Seward agent and his wife, a widowed friend of theirs from Seward, a “Miss Miller” of Latouche, Alaska, two men going to Uganik, and 38 Larsen Bay cannery workers. The Aleutian also carried freight for the Larsen Bay cannery and the sailing schooner Esther, which was operating in the area as a floating cannery.
After the ship dropped off the two Uganik men and the freight and cannery workers in Larsen Bay, Captain Nord learned that the Esther was anchored at the head of Uyak Bay, a 15 mile detour he had apparently not counted on.
In the pre-dawn hours of May 26, Nord ordered the ship south to the head of the bay. Nine crewmen went below to ready Esther's freight as the ship passed between the west side of Uyak Bay and Amook Island, which lies in the middle of the bay.
The weather was vaguely reported later in the newspapers as “normal,” but even in bad weather, Amook Island channel, nearly 20 miles inside the bay, is more lake-like than oceanic. At 5:30 a.m. on May 26, the sun would have risen a few minutes before. It is safe to assume that the captain and his officers could see where they were going.
However, what is now known as Aleutian Rock, and marked with a lighted buoy, was uncharted at the time, and lies invisibly submerged.
The last man from Esther's freight detail came up from the hold just before the Aleutian cleared the south end of Amook Island.
The ship struck the rock and kept going, her bottom plates tearing open as inertia carried her across the reef into deep water on the other side. Within moments she was sinking by the bow, her stern rising out of the water.
The crew rousted the passengers and off-watch crew from their cabins and lowered the lifeboats. A dozen people jumped or fell from the canting deck and were pulled from the water into the boats, including Miss Miller of Latouche, Alaska, wearing a coat over her nightdress, who hung from the ship's stern rail before dropping into the sea. A lifeboat painter line tangled with the ship until a crewman cut it, just before the boat would have been pulled to the bottom.
But then, with everyone safe in the lifeboats, a crewman, Manuel Dorras, unwisely climbed back aboard the sinking ship, by some accounts to retrieve a lucky horseshoe. He was not seen again.
As the ship disappeared, pressurized air trapped inside the hull blew towels and clothing explosively out the portholes. The survivors started rowing for Larsen Bay, 10 miles to the north.
A gas engine boat operated by a local bear guide came out and took the female crewmembers and the four passengers to the cannery in Larsen Bay, which broadcast news of the sinking on its wireless radio. A cannery tender, the Raven, towed the lifeboats in.
The U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey ship, USS Surveyor, was providentially anchored in Zachar Bay, across Uyak Bay from Larsen Bay, and heard the cannery broadcast at 9 a.m. The Surveyor picked up the 114 survivors and headed for Seward.
The Surveyor was famous at the time for dropping depth charges on an infamous German submarine, the U-39, in 1918, during World War One, forcing it to surface and surrender off the coast of Spain. The U-39 had torpedoed and sunk the Lusitania three years before, killing 1,200 people, an atrocity which contributed to the U.S. declaration of war on Germany in 1917.
Unlike the sinking of the Lusitania, the demise of the Aleutian was remarkably unremarkable. A few passengers were minorly injured sliding across the tilting deck and climbing into the lifeboats, but most never even got their feet wet. The single fatality was arguably self-inflicted.
The Aleutian took her freight for the Esther to the bottom, along with seven bags of mail and three rail car loads of copper ore from the Kennicott Mine, which had been loaded at Cordova and were being shipped to a smelter in Tacoma. The Aleutian herself was said to be worth $1 million — $17 million in 2023 dollars — and presumably insured.
According to Pat Roppel’s “Salmon from Kodiak,” the Esther, the cannery schooner the Aleutian was trying to deliver freight to at the head of Uyak Bay, sank at her moorings in Uganik Bay in 1933. That ship has a story, too, though limited space dictates it be told another time.
In August 2002, a team led by Anchorage diver Steve Lloyd and including local Kodiak diver Josh Lewis, found the Aleutian in 220 feet of water. Lloyd’s dive company, Shoreline Adventures LLC, filed for salvage rights in 2003, but was contested by the state of Alaska, which claimed the wreck as an historic site.
Lloyd and the state reached a settlement in 2005 allowing Shoreline Adventures to dive on the ship, but requiring Shoreline to submit an archeological recovery plan and an environmental assessment before removing any artifacts from the site.
Lloyd and Lewis were also part of the 2004 team which discovered the wreck of the Russian ice ship Kad’yak, which sank near Spruce Island, north of Kodiak, in 1860.
Dinner plates from the Aleutian, apparently removed from the wreck before Shoreline Adventures settled with the state of Alaska, can be found on online auction sites.
