At 5:30 on the morning of May 26, 1929, a Sunday, the 360-foot steamship SS Aleutian struck an uncharted reef 500 yards off the southwest end of Amook Island in Uyak Bay, on the west side of Kodiak.

She sank in 10 minutes. The crew kept their heads, however. The weather was calm, and all but one of the 115 people on board clambered into the lifeboats and lived to tell the tale.   

