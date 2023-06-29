Pick anywhere on the road system, and we are a stone’s throw away from bear habitat. Whether we live in town, out in Monashka Bay or in Bells Flats, we are closer than we think.
We have many wooded corridors for bears to travel around town unseen, and with a bear’s keen sense of smell, the center of town or the playground of one of our elementary schools is not safe from hungry bears.
As citizens of Kodiak, we each have a responsibility to do our best not to attract bears into populated areas any more than they already are. There are many human habits and behaviors we can implement to contribute positively to this effort.
Taking our trash handling seriously. This is the No. 1 habit that all the experts agree on. We must make sure we are properly CLOSING THE LIDS to our garbage cans and the dumpsters. No over-stuffing. No leaving trash OUTSIDE the cans or dumpsters. Don’t let trash build up anywhere inside your doorway or garage. Take it to the dumpster on your way to work.
Don’t leave trash or food residues in your vehicle. Bears have finger-like claws that work like our fingers, and they have learned how to open the doors. This has happened in the last several years, and bears don’t care if they damage your car or truck in the process!
Don’t leave pet food outside. This is a convenience that needs to be reviewed and different solutions thought of because bears are attracted to pet food. It brings them right up on your back deck in search of that snack.
Bears love chickens, so if you are raising chickens or other livestock, install an electric fence around them. Electric fences actually work. Even just a small shock has been shown to deter bears.
Electric fences are also recommended for gardens and fruit trees. Bears are attracted to sweet root veggies like carrots and beets so if you want to save your garden from being dug up, you might invest in an electric fence. This also goes for compost piles.
Bird seed attracts bears so take those bird feeders down in the summer and fall months when there is plenty of natural food for the birds.
Dirty barbecues and smokers have been known to attract bears. Get in the habit of really cleaning those off after each use.
If you do see bears in town at the dumpsters or have a bear incident, the State Troopers ask that even though you may post your story and pictures on social media, please go to their web page and report the incident so they have a record of it: Adfg.alaska.gov. Then choose the “Hunting and Wildlife” tab, then choose the “Report a Wildlife Encounter” tab. This way they can keep track of the bears and their behaviors.
Last year was an especially active year for the town of Kodiak with human/bear interactions. By revisiting some of the safe practices of living in bear territory maybe we can improve our record. That would be good for us humans and good for our Kodiak bears.
Terri Pruitt has lived in Kodiak for 31 years. She is passionate about keeping Kodiak beautiful, and has been on the Solid Waste Advisory Board for more than two years.
