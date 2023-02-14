The North Pacific Fishery Management Council wrapped up its February meeting over the weekend. The topics addressed included final action on its snow crab rebuilding plan, a move toward eliminating vessel caps for halibut fishermen in Area 4, and presentation of reports on essential fish habitat, including deep sea coral and sponge beds.
As expected, the Council adopted Alternative 2, Option 2 as its snow crab rebuilding plan. This plan is hoped to rebuild the stock in 10 years or less, allows for bycatch removals by the trawl fleet, and for a directed fishery to occur during the rebuilding period, if allowed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Big questions continue to hover over this plan. The first is whether a “floor” will be continued for bycatch removals that allows for a preset minimum of crab taken by trawlers, or whether bycatch removals should be a sliding scale linked to crab abundance, or its lack.
The second unknown is whether Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game will decide to open a small directed fishery, something for which crabbers and crab dependent communities have been clamoring. Last year they chose to keep the 2023 fishery closed.
Finally, the Council’s decision to select “a preferred projection scenario that draws on recruitment and mortality from 1982-2017” is a conscious choice to ignore more recent environmental conditions, like the shrinking Bering Sea cold pool, and the overall warming of the Bering Sea.
Their assumption is that we will see a return to more “normal,” or cooler, conditions in the future. But if they are wrong, and the new normal is warmer sea temperatures and a diminished cold pool, they may have to tweak this plan, and maybe even admit that snow crab may never rebuild to past levels in today’s warmer environment.
Halibut harvest Area 4 stretches all the way down the Aleutian chain, over a thousand miles. Like Areas 2 and 3, owners of IFQ halibut shares in Area 4 are limited by a “cap,” or how much halibut each vessel is allowed to catch, to avoid large amounts of quota to be harvested on a single vessel.
Federal Regulations specify that “no vessel may be used, during any fishing year, to harvest more IFQ halibut than one-half percent of the combined total catch limits of halibut for IFQ regulatory areas 2C, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, and 4E.” During the pandemic Area 4 fishermen petitioned for, and received, expedited regulations to remove vessel caps there to account for “travel restrictions, health mandates, and operational challenges directly attributable to the global pandemic...”
It turned out removal of the vessel cap went a long way toward solving a problem that had long been plaguing Area 4 fishermen, namely that it is an enormous area, the halibut are spread out, and there are often not enough boats participating to catch the quota when they are constrained by the vessel cap.
So, in April 2022, individuals and organizations petitioned the Council to make permanent changes to regulations that would remove or relax vessel caps in Area 4. The Council has adopted a Purpose and Need Statement to do just that, but the deliberative process for such a change can take years. So the Council has initiated an “interim solution” that would remove vessel cap limitations for IFQ halibut harvested in Area 4 through 2027, while they work on a permanent modification to the program.
Every five years the North Pacific Fishery Management Council reviews its regulations that are meant to protect Essential Fish Habitat, which is “those waters and substrate necessary to fish for spawning, breeding, feeding or growth to maturity.”
The idea is to identify and protect the “golden goose” habitats that are necessary for long-term abundance of valuable fish species. During their latest meeting they specifically focused on deep sea corals and sponges, which are the subject of an ongoing NOAA program to survey and map their habitats.
Regional Fishery Management Councils have discretionary authority under The Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to “designate zones where fishing is limited… in areas where deep sea corals are identified… to protect deep sea corals from fishing gear, or to prevent loss or damage to such fishing gear from interactions with deep sea corals.”
This goal recognizes that these coral and sponge “forests” are important habitats for many fishes, like rockfish, during early life stages. It also recognizes that coral tends to be tough on trawl nets, and are generally not ideal fishing grounds. In the Bering Sea and West Coast bottom trawling has a “frozen footprint.” In other words, it is limited to where it is already occurring, and excluded from identified sponge and coral forests. This is not the case for vast swaths of the Gulf of Alaska. The Council could choose to freeze the bottom trawl footprint in the Gulf of Alaska as well, in its efforts to protect essential fish habitat.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.