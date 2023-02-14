The North Pacific Fishery Management Council wrapped up its February meeting over the weekend. The topics addressed included final action on its snow crab rebuilding plan, a move toward eliminating vessel caps for halibut fishermen in Area 4, and presentation of reports on essential fish habitat, including deep sea coral and sponge beds.

As expected, the Council adopted Alternative 2, Option 2 as its snow crab rebuilding plan. This plan is hoped to rebuild the stock in 10 years or less, allows for bycatch removals by the trawl fleet, and for a directed fishery to occur during the rebuilding period, if allowed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.