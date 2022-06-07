Thomas Ryan Miller was born on May 25, 2022, to Joshua Miller and Stephanie Woods. He weighed 10 pounds, 5.3 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Thomas’ parents are originally from Ohio and Kodiak and now live in Kodiak. His father works at Highmark Marine Fabrication and his mother works at PKIMC. Also welcoming Thomas to the family are Jalynn (15) and Peyton (10).
Titus Olivier Boley was born at 5:55 p.m. on May 27, 2022, to Vince and Vonette Boley. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.
Thomas’ parents are originally from Atlanta and The Bahamas and now live in Kodiak. His father works at Kodiak High School and his mother works at KANA.
Hayden Blake Hester was born at 8:35 a.m. on May 25, 2022, to Kyle and Kelsey Hester. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces and measured 18.85 inches long.
Hayden’s parents are originally from Texas and now live in Kodiak. His father is in the U.S. Coast Guard and his mother is a student at Concordia University Texas. Also welcoming Hayden to the family is Allison Hester.
