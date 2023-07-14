Although last week’s holiday weather didn’t put a damper on the 4th of July parade and the usual late night fireworks extravaganza, it kept travelers from getting to their destinations.
Kingdom Air Corps volunteers and Island visitors Isaiah and Suzannah Strauel kept hoping that the skies would clear so that they could fly out to Uganik on Kodiak Island’s west side.
The Liberty, Ky., couple was planning to visit Dave and Pam Pingree at their Quartz Creek Lodge, where Isaiah worked as a guide in the summers of 2017 and 2018. Isaiah came with his sister, Lydia, on his first Uganik stint.
How did this Kentucky boy land a job on far-off Kodiak Island? It started with his dad, Mark — a Coast Guard hoist operator on Search and Rescue helicopters — and mom, Denise Strauel, who were married at the Kodiak Bible Chapel.
They became friends of the Pingrees. Eventually their daughter, Lydia, became a pen pal of the Pingrees’ daughter, Faith.
Isaiah and Lydia met the Pingrees at a home-school convention in Florida. At that meeting, the Pingrees mentioned their need for a guide at their lodge. Ready for a new adventure, Isaiah gladly obliged.
At Quartz Creek Lodge, Isaiah worked as a deckhand, “rigging fishing poles, helping guests fish, unsnagging hooks, gaffing fish, getting them in the fish hold, cleaning the deck — whatever needed to be done,” said Isaiah.
“I grew up in Kentucky, and I didn’t do much fishing back home,” he said. “I wouldn’t consider myself a fisherman, but I always enjoy learning new things.
“Before the season, we went on the river and Dave taught me how to fly fish. The next week I’m with clients, and I’m teaching them how to fly ,” he said. “I caught on quickly.”
Isaiah is a construction worker in Liberty, and he and his wife also have private pilots licenses, a certificate that comes in handy in their positions as Kingdom Air volunteers. “I just finished my flight instructor license (CFI) this summer,” said Isaiah.
The Strauels, who were married in July of last year, had talked about making a trip to Alaska. Their in-laws, who were involved with Kingdom Air, recommended that they apply as volunteers for that organization.
“We put in our applications last winter as flight instructors,” said Isaiah.
“Kingdom Air Corps was founded in 1999 by Rev. Dwayne King for the purpose of training missionary pilots to fly in the most rugged places on earth,” according to information on its website.
Its “purpose is to bring the Gospel to the difficult-to-reach places of the earth.” Often that transmission of the Gospel requires flying in Alaska’s rugged terrain. The terrain and weather (in Alaska) are completely different than anything I’ve flown in,” said Isaiah.
He said his wife got to do quite a bit of flying in Alaska. “We went on cross-country flights in the Brooks Range,” in addition to visits to Palmer, Wasilla, Fairbanks, Soldotna, Kenai and Glennallen. Suzannah was her husband’s co-pilot.
“It’s really helpful for me as a pilot to have a co-pilot,” said Isaiah. “When we fly together, she takes on some of the workload.”
Besides serving as Kingdom Air Corps volunteers on aviation-related projects, the Strauels helped build cabins in the Brooks Range and worked in the kitchen at Kingdom Air headquarters. near Sutton on the Matanuska River.
While in Kodiak, the Strauels stayed with another pilot, Dale and Jan Finlay. Dale was familiar with some of the work of Kingdom Air Corps, noting that its founder’s son, David King, flew over Kodiak Island, salvaging parts of airplanes that had gone down and donating them to organizations in Russia.
King died in a helicopter crash in Southeast Alaska in September 2018.
The Strauels were in their element while they visited with Finlays, and their guests — Richard Waddell — another pilot — and his wife, Esther.
Due to inclement weather, they never made it to Uganik.
When asked what the weather was like when he worked at Quartz Creek Lodge, Isaiah noted that it was “really nice. We had average Kodiak weather: nice days and some rainy days. The next year we had three days of rain the whole summer. It was super dry in 2018.
“I loved my time at Uganik,” he reflected. “It was awesome — a beautiful place. I really enjoyed the fishing and getting to spend time with the Pingrees.”
