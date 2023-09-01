Rev. Greg Doss

Courtesy of Rev. Greg Doss

Photo of Pastors Greg and Donna Doss.

Pastors Greg and Donna Doss came to Alaska from Alabama for some much-needed R&R, but ended up embracing new ministries; first, as pastoral counselors for Alaska Teen Challenge, and finally as spiritual leaders for Church on the Rock Assembly of God, formally known as Kodiak Assembly of God.

Doss, who was born in Texas and raised in Alabama, grew up in the Southern Baptist Convention. But after getting married and wrestling with God’s call to the ministry, he joined the Assembly of God denomination.

