Pastors Greg and Donna Doss came to Alaska from Alabama for some much-needed R&R, but ended up embracing new ministries; first, as pastoral counselors for Alaska Teen Challenge, and finally as spiritual leaders for Church on the Rock Assembly of God, formally known as Kodiak Assembly of God.
Doss, who was born in Texas and raised in Alabama, grew up in the Southern Baptist Convention. But after getting married and wrestling with God’s call to the ministry, he joined the Assembly of God denomination.
Noting that his wife is an effective teacher/preacher, licensed with the Assembly of God, Doss said it’s not unusual for that denomination to ordain women into the ministry.
“Her ministry is somewhat different, but we complement one another really well,” said Doss.
Doss was raised in Mobile where he attended high school.
He was mentored by his father, who “could do anything with his hands,” said Doss. Working with another carpenter, Doss started building houses.
After graduation he worked on a construction crew and later went to work for a pipeline company called Florida Gas Transmission Co., which eventually became the company known as Enron, said Doss.
While going to an Assembly of God church in Franklinton, La.,
“I felt the Lord tugging us more and more (to the call to preach). We finally surrendered (to that call),” said Doss. At the time he was working for the pipeline company in Franklinton.
Now that he had settled on being a pastor, Doss had to get some theological training. He took distance-learning classes from the Assembly of God’s Berean School of the Bible, which became Global University in Springfield, Mo.
In 1994, the Dosses were called to pastor their first church: First Assembly of God located in Lake Providence, La. “At the time I was actually working in Franklinton, with the pipeline company,” said Doss.
The church had a congregation of 25. During the Dosses’ two and a half years at Lake Providence, the church “really grew and the Lord blessed us,” said Doss.
From there the Dosses were “directed by God” to Russellville, Ark., where they served at Calvary Temple Assembly of God.
“We were there five years,” said Doss. During their tenure the church was remodeled and a new facility was built. “We had a tremendous ministry there,” said Doss.
From there the Dosses went to Tyler, Texas, to a “kind of troubled place,” said Doss. After ministering there a short time they went to Ozark, Alabama. “We were there about 18 years. We had a tremendous ministry there. The church grew; They built a new facility and paid it off. It was a strong, mission-minded church,” said Doss.
“We figured we were going to retire in Ozark, but the Lord stirred our hearts” to move on, said Doss. “We had to pray hard and long about that one.”
The move was challenging. They served Orchard Assembly of God in Semmes, Ala., a church that “had gone through a big bit of trouble,” said Doss. “We were there about a year and a half.”
The Dosses had pastored for 30 years, and it was time for a much-needed break — a sabbatical.
“We had never taken a prolonged vacation,” said Doss. Any time they transitioned from one church to another they had little time to “catch their breath.”
They decided to go to Anchorage, where their middle son, Zachary, lives with his family, and serves as music leader for Maranatha Full Gospel Fellowship and owns a construction business.
Greg was going to help his son with his business while Donna would spend time with two grandkids.
“We were going to take about a month off,” but that call to serve changed their plans. “We’ve always felt a call to Alaska,” said Doss. “Every time we came up to visit we thought it was the novelty of the Alaskan experience that appealed to us, but it was more than that,” Doss said.
While in Anchorage, the Dosses made an appointment to meet with Bill Welch, superintendent of the Alaska Ministry Network of the Assembly of God Church.
“It was supposed to be a 20-minute ‘meet and greet,’” said Doss, but it stretched on into a two-hour meeting.
He gave Welch his resume, not knowing what was available. “We just wanted to see what the Lord had for us,” said Doss. At that time Teen Challenge opened up.
When the Dosses went to work for the organization it had a lot of issues going on, but they have since been resolved, said Doss. “It has a much stronger foundation now.”
Greg worked with the Teen Challenge men’s division at Wasilla, and Donna at the women’s facility in Houston, Alaska. Eventually, the Dosses heard about several Assembly of God churches in the state that were looking for pastors.
“We found out about a church in Palmer and Kodiak,” said Doss. “We began praying about it,” seeking the Lord’s direction, he said.
“We were to have interviews with both” churches, said Doss, “but when we came here we felt this is where we were supposed to be.”
After meeting people in the church and leaving the island, the Dosses were interviewed via Zoom by the search committee. After Greg came back to Kodiak to preach to the congregation, the church extended a call to the couple. “They voted us in 100 percent.” It truly feels like this is home, Doss said.
The Dosses moved here in early June.
Reflecting over their ministry, the Dosses said that, in all of the churches they served, they made many friends.
When they came to Alaska, they also left behind family members. Victoria, their oldest child, a teacher, and her husband, Chad, an engineer, live outside of Ozark, where they have commercial chicken houses.
Their youngest son, Sam, his wife, Emily, and their children also live in Ozark. Sam owns a construction company, and his wife works at the school. The Dosses have four grandchildren in Ozark.
Zachary Doss and his wife, Kara, have two children of their own and two foster children as well.
Now that the Dosses are on the island, their priorities lie within the church they came to serve.
“I’ve traveled Alaska a good bit, but (Kodiak Island) is probably one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen. We really appreciate the beauty,” said Doss.
Doss said that their vision for Kodiak Assembly of God is “to help the body move forward.” And be all the Lord would have it to be.
His goal is to see members of his congregation “minister to the full church body (including) the young people and the children, to reach out and work with other pastors in the community, to work with the body of Christ as a whole and help reach this community for the Lord,” he said.
“We’re getting back on track as far as having a strong missions outreach — both at home and abroad,” said Doss.
The Assembly of God denomination is known for its strong missions outreach, said Doss, noting that with “a strong missions-minded church you take care of the Lord’s business.” With that emphasis, “the Lord will take care of the local church” as well, said Doss. ”I’ve seen that (principle) happen time and time again.”
