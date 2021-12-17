Growing weary of the COVID lockdowns and mandates? Are you tiring of the political sparring that dominates radio and television these days? Are the long dark days of encroaching winter intensifying your longing for the spring thaw?
It’s time to focus on joy instead of sorrow; on light instead of darkness, jubilation instead of weariness. It’s time to enter into the spirit of the Christmas holiday. Locally, one of the most effective ways of embracing the holiday spirit is attending the live Nativity at the Kodiak Baptist Mission barn. Last year, due to COVID, the event was canceled. The year before that, the Nativity and associated activities were curtailed.
Planners of the event say that this year the Nativity will be like it was before the pandemic invaded our shores: People gathering around the Mission barn to see the Holy Family inside; Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus with animals watching. All set to glorious Christmas music.
The Live Nativity takes place today from 5 to 7 p.m. People can come and go as they please, said Kelli Foreman, assistant executive director of the Baptist Mission and one of the planners of the event.
The live Nativity was part of an annual Kodiak event known as Currier and Ives, which was founded by the late Rev. Evan Jones, director of the Baptist Mission in 1998.
Evan’s wife, Anne Jones, recalls how the idea of a Kodiak Christmas that hearkened to the romanticism inspired by Currier and Ives painting, came about. The Jones family and the crew at the Baptist Mission partnered with St. Innocent’s Academy in bringing Currier and Ives to fruition.
The event included feasting, caroling, skating and other activities, including a hayride, a program with skits and a message, dancing and gift-giving to local charities. It culminated in the live Nativity, which included the reading of the Nativity story by a local pastor and the singing of Christmas songs by an Angel Choir in the barn’s loft.
At first, a pastor and his congregation in Fairbanks, where Evan Jones had served, donated costumes for the Nativity. Animals were borrowed by people in the Kodiak area. Eventually the Baptist Mission raised its own livestock which were part of the Nativity.
Anne recalls her family and other volunteers spending “days and days making cookies and ham” for the event. Once the event got more popular, people brought food, but Lucien Bernard, cook at the Mission, prepared most of the goodies.
Trevor Jones, who assumed his father’s administrative position after he retired, continued the Currier and Ives tradition, working closely with the Academy. Trevor worked really hard when he was there. It was quite a production,” said Anne.
Trevor’s brother, Dr. Evan Jones, Jr., who sits on the Mission’s board of directors, said that the initial intent of Currier and Ives was to give people an opportunity to slow down a little bit, take a moment away from worldly distractions to get together as a community and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.
Currier and Ives “kept on going, year to year, getting bigger or smaller, depending on how many people got involved,” said Jones.
Eventually Currier and Ives got so big and flashy that it was difficult to put on,” said Jones. “We had to cut it back quite a bit over the years to simplify it, and make it more meaningful,…with the focus around the live Nativity.”
For many years, the Currier and Ives evening took place on Sunday nights. It was recognized as Kodiak’s official greeting to the Christmas holiday season. Planners of the event wonder if there are individuals and groups in the community who will take the initiative to revive the Currier and Ives tradition.
Stripped of its trimmings, which have accumulated during the years, this year the Baptist Mission Christmas event is left with its bare essence, which is the Best News that world could ever receive: For unto us a Child is born, a Son is given.”
