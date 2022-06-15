Unless you have ever actually built or demolished a house, you are probably not aware of the pattern of struts running beneath your walls. Yet, if you are hanging a shelf or a large piece of artwork, you look for those hidden structural elements because the mere drywall cannot support a lot of weight.
In the room, where I am sitting as I write this article, little magnets demark the struts, forming a pattern of parallel lines of pins going up the walls every 16 inches. I don’t know why the struts are 16 inches apart, but they are — I just measured. In the middle of the wall, at the base, is a strong light source, which causes every little magnetic pin along those parallel struts to cast a shadow onto the wall.
The pins right above the light source have short shadows going straight up, while the further away ones have longer shadows that are almost sideways at the bottom and point toward the corners at the top. The pattern reminds me of the spines of a sea urchin. I am glad to point out that I have spent a lot more time in my life watching the movement of a sea urchin’s spines than watching shadows on a wall.
Sea urchins are on my mind today. As some of you know, one of the units that was taught in the Kodiak Ocean Science Discovery Program to fourth graders was the concept of a key stone species through the lens of the sea otter-sea urchin-kelp interactions. In short, it describes how sea otter predation affects sea urchin populations and if there are no sea otters the urchins may graze down patches of kelp forest. This leaves behind what divers have called “sea urchin barrens;” patches of sea floor where the kelp is gone and large numbers of sea urchins eat the remaining shreds or move on to the next patch of kelp. The large fronds of the kelp are missing and gnawed off stipes appear like the stumps of trees in a clear-cut forest.
During the pandemic, while we could not run our program and no students were coming to the Ocean Science Discovery Lab for hands-on marine science we used our time to make a video version of the lesson, intended as a teaching tool for classrooms in Alaska and other coastal areas to watch and perhaps replicate.
It took a team of dedicated people to make this video. It took more work to include additional educational materials about the topic to make an e-book: a resource that is available to teachers and anyone else who might be interested. The link to the video is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivHNxLPhGI, or you can simply type into a google search engine “ Sea Otters: A Keystone Species.”
The sea otter-urchin-kelp interaction is commonly used to explain how population levels of some key species can have wide-ranging effects on ecosystems. I am very proud of this video — the first of several such products to be produced through the Ocean Science Discovery Program. Yet, I recently found an article that takes a different view of the story, where the sea urchins emerge as the good guys rather than the destructors.
In a 2019 article in the online magazine Science Daily with a title too long and boring to write out in full, the authors point out that kelp is not very readily used by other marine species. While kelp is nutritious, it is also large, chunky, and hard to digest, especially if you are a small or tiny animal on the sea floor. Sea urchins are one of very few species to eat kelp. They have a small jaw structure with five teeth around a circular mouth, which they use to graze off bits of kelp.
Apparently, they are messy eaters and some kelp gets shredded in the process. In addition, not all of what they eat actually gets digested, so that their feces still contain a lot of good nutrition. This may not sound appetizing to you, but the little crabs, brittle stars and other small animals looking for the opportunity of a meal on the nearshore sea floor profit from such food packages. Thus, the sea urchins are not just the destroyers of kelp patches, but also the harvesters of the primary production who turn it into usable biomass for other consumers. In their own little way, they do the job of farmers.
While I am writing about sea urchins, I should also mention how these spiky animals with their simple and ancient nervous system and no eyes to see with find their kelp stalks: I read in another article that sea urchins use various pattern of movement to search for food. Wow, that sentence sounds like someone had to put a lot of study into generating such a groundbreaking result! (Sorry, that was a little sarcastic).
The study further found that sea urchins can move in a very directional straight line if they sense the smell of a predator. They can literally run away. By smell, biological oceanographers usually mean a trace of molecules in the water that is detected by the chemical sensors of an organism. In the absence of the straight line, however, sea urchins move not very different from my Roomba vacuum cleaner — based on some cues or algorithms that are impossible to predict or decipher.
Nature teaches us a lot of useful things. From the sea urchins I learned the following wisdoms: If life stinks and someone is on your tail, run away in a straight line. If you have no idea where to find resources start using a search pattern, even a random one will get you somewhere. If you don’t use everything and leave a trail of shreds, others will benefit. Lastly, even if someone seems spiky on first approach and has a bad reputation it is worth a closer look before judging their impact on those around them.
