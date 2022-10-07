Nathan James, a graduate of Kodiak High School, has been named a member of the 2022 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19% of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in business achievement. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production form July 1 to June 30.
James has been a New York Life agent since 2020, and is associated with New York Life’s Alaska General Office in Kodiak. Nathan has also qualified to attend the New York Life Career Summit, taking place at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.