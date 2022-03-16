Carson Wade Baxter was born at 11:27 a.m. on March 4, 2022, to Lucian Baxter and Kathryn Carstens. He weighed 9 pounds, 1.5 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
Carson’s father is from Dutch Harbor and his mother is from Kodiak. They reside in Kodiak. Carson’s father works at Island Hydraulics and his mother works at East Elementary.
Proud grandparents are Lucas and Aimra Baxter and Wendy and Mark Carstens.
Kaliden Vaughan George Beltran-Routzahn was born to Elizabeth Fraya Beltran-Routzahn and George Louis Beltran-Negron.
Parents are originally from Kodiak and Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and now reside in Kodiak. Kaliden’s father is in the U.S. Coast Guard and his mother is a teacher.
Proud grandparents are Robert from Kodiak, Tina from Michigan, George from Bronx, New York, and Marysol from Passaic, New Jersey.
