Mid-summer marks the time when all the hard work of putting your garden in pays off. Dill and basil add life to meals, flowers welcome passers-by, and salad greens just don’t get any fresher. Relax a little and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
But don’t relax too long. Today we’ll cover a gaggle of mid-summer tips. Here we go.
SOIL MATTERS
This year, the months of May, June and July all saw temperatures into the 70s. Long-time residents will tell you that it’s been an unusually pleasant spring and summer so far (rain during April and the first part of May, notwithstanding).
When it’s not raining, we become the rainmaker, the watering gnome of the garden. Dry spells is when you appreciate having turned compost, shredded kelp, Fishy Peat, cow manure, etc. into the soil to prevent moisture loss.
Don’t apply it too thickly and resist the temptation to follow online advice to sprinkle fresh grass clippings ‘round the garden. There’s no sense providing safe havens for slugs. Before applying mulch though, pull or hoe off any weeds and follow up with watering if the soil is dry.
As for the compost pile, composting is an ongoing process and the best thing you can do for your garden. As you add material to the pile over the summer, mix greens (nitrogen rich) with browns (carbon rich) at a 70/30 ratio. Dry compost will need watering and turning the pile will aerate it and speed up decomposition.
VEGETABLES
There’s still time to sow more veggies through July and even into early August (think “cut and come again” greens) for late summer and autumn salads. Simple sprinkle seed mixes of lettuce, kale, cress and mustard greens on the soil and cover lightly with volcanic ash and/or soil. Radishes, too.
GARLIC
If you haven’t already pulled your garlic and started the drying process, it’s time to check in with your plants. There are two ways to do this: With your bare fingers, gently dig down to the bulb. If you can feel the individual cloves, it’s time to harvest. You can also just pull a plant and inspect the bulb.
PEST AND DISEASES
If your radishes are prone to root maggots, then you need to prevent the fly from laying eggs, which eventually turn into voracious maggots. Cover your crops immediately with a fine mesh barrier such as tulle fabric. It’s cheaper than row covers and other fancy fabrics peddled to gardeners. The fine mesh of tulle also protects cabbage, broccoli and other brassicas from cabbage white butterflies.
Check currant leaves for gooseberry sawflies which strip leaves down to the ribs. If slugs are a problem, hand pick them twice daily and check your slug traps. Sprinkle Sluggo outside your raised bed, not inside, lest you attract them to the plants you’re trying to save.
If aphids are a problem, there are several safe products which you can purchase or make yourself using oily soaps such as Dr. Bronners. Neem oil foliar spray is a favorite insecticide for organic gardeners.
FRUIT
Pay attention to strawberries. Check for slugs and gray mold (botrytis) and trim runners from the “mother plants” to keep it strong and producing. Once fruiting has finished, cut off old leaves to prevent disease.
Prune red and white currants (not black currants) and gooseberries. This allows more air circulation, lets light in to ripen the fruit, and reduces disease. Experts recommend trimming back all side shoots to three or four buds from their point of growth and cutting out crossing shoots in the middle of the bush.
WEEDS, HERBS AND FLOWERS
Let herbs such as borage, comfrey, sage, and chives go to flower to attract and feed pollinators.
Make it a point to hoe and remove weeds often, before they have a chance to seed. For weeds with deep roots, use boiling water or vinegar, or a flame-weeder.
Again, cover bare soil where moisture can evaporate with mulch. Remember to keep up with watering hanging baskets and containers. Mid-summer is when container plants become stressed.
Many flowers are delicious to eat. They make colorful additions to salads and other dishes. Here is a list of common edible flowers:
Pot marigold, nasturtium, violet, Pinks (Dianthus sp.), borage, bergamot or bee balm (Monarda), pansy, day lily (Hemerocallis sp.), rose and chives.
Boost tall plants that may need additional support against August winds.
THE GREENHOUSE AND HOOPHOUSE
Leave doors and vents open 24 hours a day for good ventilation to discourage fungus and other diseases. Nip off any diseased leaves on sight. Botrytis (gray mold) and other pathogens will spread if given half a chance.
Mid-summer is when you hear cries from gardeners discovering gray mold in their hoophouse. Don’t over-water either, and avoid wetting leaves when watering. Wet leaves spawn spores.
LAWNS
Raise the mower cutting height to it’s highest setting because shaving the lawn close only weakens the turfgrass. It’s OK to occasionally leave grass clippings on the lawn. They help return valuable nitrogen to the growing grass. Alternatively, any collected clippings are valuable in the compost pile mixed with leaves, kelp and kitchen scraps.
Oh, and share veggies with your neighbors and remember to thin carrot seedlings, no matter how painful it is for you.
I’d like to finish this week’s column with a favorite quote by C. Z. Guest:
“Gardening will make you appreciate something that many people have grown to ignore—that we are all part of the mystery of the earth’s cycle of like. No scientist in the world can make winter follow spring. It’s rather a relief, don’t you think? Not even politicians can tamper with the seasons! Think of what a mess they would make if they could. We wouldn’t know when to plant our gardens. What confusion
