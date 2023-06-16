Hebrews 12:5-6 (NIV): “And you have forgotten that the word of encouragement that addresses you as sons: ‘My son, do not make light of the Lord’s discipline, and do not lose heart when He rebukes you, because the Lord disciplines those He loves, and He punishes everyone He accepts as a son.’”
Oh, good grief. Father’s Day, too!
“And the hits just keep on coming.”
I personally don’t do well with Father’s Day. My birth father was a cowboy. A real rope-throwing, spur-wearing cowboy. Not a drugstore cowboy. I actually met him and lived with him a couple of months before I joined the U.S. Army.
What I had been told was he didn’t claim me because as a kid I had snow white hair (towhead).
Ha, ha, ha.
If he could see me now! I try to embrace what I know of heritage and his best qualities.
For the most part I’m what they call “state raised,” raised in reform school. When I was a kid and you were overly rebellious there were two avenues in which you were dealt with. If the family had money, they would send you to military school. If not, you were sent to a state reformatory.
For the first 30+ years of my life I lived a reckless life of rebellion, full of hate and anger.
In the earliest days I had many men in my life who obviously weren’t my father and there was no hesitancy in them letting me know it. There was no shortage in clarity. I personally applaud each dad who’s actually a father. I have a real respect for those “stepfathers” who drop the “step” and become fathers to those in their charge.
What salvation, faith in Christ did for me:
Exodus 20:12: “Honor your father and mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.”
This commandment is repeated in Deuteronomy 5:16.
As a wayward child with a hateful heart such words would surely bounce off my heart of stone like pebbles off a tin roof.
What I remember as my first real prayer of sincerity, “Hey, if you’re real and you’re there, I could use a little help.”
Now I didn’t get the burning bush like Moses, but as I look back I can see how I got things of understanding in small increments. Mostly through short bits of Scripture.
For example: Matthew 5:23-24: “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift in front of the altar, first go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.”
Oh, good grief! And the hits just keep on coming! (Learning spiritual principles.)
As a new Christian, I knew I was going to need help with this; the cleaning up, the wreckage of my past. Best to start at the beginning. So, I asked God: “HELP!”
Led by the Holy Spirit through the Word of God, my heart and mind began to understand and spiritually grow.
Ephesians 2:2: “In which you once walked according to the council of the world, according to the prince of power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience.”
Ha, ha, ha, without a doubt I had just been Biblically identified. Colossians 3:6: “Because of these things the wrath of God is coming upon the sons of disobedience.”
Have you ever said or thought to yourself, “If God would only speak to me.”
That’s exactly how this was going. I believe God was speaking to me, guiding me through Scripture.
Are you familiar with Jeremiah 33:3? “Call to me and I will answer you. I will show you great and mighty things that you do not know.”
Can I fully explain how God works? Probably not sufficiently. What I can do is share how God has used Scripture to work in my life and guided me to help others. I share with you this closing Scripture.
Ezekiel 36:25-27: “I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean from all your uncleanliness, and from all idols I will cleanse you. And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.
Father’s Day: It means and represents many things to many different people.
Let us honor our fathers and mothers by being the best individuals we can be. I’m convinced: We honor our parents when we honor God.
Blessings!
