As I was driving home last night it was pitch dark, raining hard and blowing. On the radio, the announcer talked about the dark and spooky time of year and continued to tell her Halloween costume story.
It made me reflect on the many Halloween nights in Kodiak when the weather was dark and wet, or the first frost had destroyed the Jack o’-lantern pumpkins before they had a chance to shine. Many a year we ended up eating the candy we bought for trick or treaters ourselves because the weather prevented kids from making their rounds.
Driving through the darkness reminded me of the deep ocean, where only very little light penetrates from the surface.
Today, I was reading about the recent discovery of the “lost city,” a fascinating scenery in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. As recently — or as ancient history — as when I went to college, the deep ocean floor was thought to be a wide desert with very few life forms able to survive in the cold darkness.
The technological advancement of submersible research vessels has led to some amazing discoveries of life in the deepest parts of the ocean. We used to think that all life on earth depended on the energy of the sun, which is used in the process of photosynthesis to form the building blocks of all life forms. Now we know that this is not true, and there are other ecosystems in the depths of our ocean planet that are energized by the chemical reactions in the heated core of the planet, which release through vents in numerous places on the ocean floor.
There are black smokers, which are structures that form when iron sulfide is deposited. White smokers are formations caused by the release and subsequent deposition of barium, calcium and silicon.
The Lost City, which was first discovered by scientists in 2000, has the oldest known deposits of calcites, some forming towers of more than 60 meters (200 feet). The structures look like chimneys or towers, the biggest ones like cathedrals. The explorers named the largest structure in the Lost City after Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. I imagine what it must have felt like to fly through this magic underwater scenery of towers and chimneys, canyons and mountains only dimly lit by the blueish light of the submersible.
Here, the worlds of science and imagination, reality and myth, concrete fact and invention flow into each other. I can dream up mermaids swimming to Poseidon’s tower and visiting deep sea sharks or whales relaying messages.
Not everyone finds this image soothing and engaging. Many people are scared of the water, of the cold and the dark. Fear of the dark is a protective mechanism that probably evolved from prehistoric times where humans lived in proximity of larger predators. If we can’t see what is coming our way, we cannot appropriately take action to protect ourselves. Personally, I also avoid wandering around in the dark because I fear that I might trip and get hurt while falling on my face. Fear is defined as an unpleasant feeling triggered by the perception of danger, real or imagined.
Albert Einstein famously said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
Through imagination, people can explore ideas of things that are not physically present, ranging from the familiar (e.g., a thick slice of chocolate cake) to the never-before-experienced (e.g., an alien spacecraft appearing in the sky). I stole this paragraph from the website psychologytoday.com. Discovery and imagination often go hand in hand, as the discovery of a new thing or a new field of knowledge spark the imagination.
Do animals have imagination?
In primates, there are many examples of animals acting in such a similar way to what you would expect a human to do that there is little doubt that some of them have imagination as we understand it. For example, there is a story of a chimpanzee that carried a log around in its arms like a baby, pretended to nurse the log, and put the log to sleep in a nest at night.
If you think of the definition of imagination, I think that many more actions by animals qualify: according to the Google Dictionary, imagination is the faculty or action of forming new ideas, or images or concepts of external objects not present to the senses. So, if a stickleback builds a nest and then courts a mate, lures her back to the nest he built so she can lay her eggs in it and then guards the developing eggs there, the little fish had to imagine the future of finding his mate and having her put eggs into his nest.
Similarly, migrating animals have to imagine the presence of a place which has some attribute of satisfying a need attached to it in order to start the expenditure of swimming or flying the distance to get there. Is this the same thing as when a human child imagines herself flying through the air on the back of a unicorn?
As with all definitions, it depends on how exactly we limit the definition. All aspects of life develop on a gradient, and whether something is included in the definition is as much a problem of semantics as it is of evolutionary boundaries.
I am always inspired and fascinated by the stories of new discoveries of species and whole ecosystems on our planet. To think that with all the years of science and exploration there are still so many things that we never knew existed on our home planet. Sometimes I wonder how many of these species have gone extinct before we met them, and how many amazing places have deteriorated before we discovered them.
In 2018, Poland bought the rights for deep sea mining in the region of the Lost City. At this time there is no legal pathway to stop this from happening. This ecosystem that has built up over more than 20,000 years could be destroyed in a blink and most of the people in the world would never even know it existed.
There is an important lesson in all of this: When we run out of options on how to solve a problem, it often comes down to the simple fact that we have not yet imagined the solution and engaged in its discovery. For example, when COVID first started spreading in 2019 we did not yet have a means to treat people, no vaccines, and no herd immunity.
Today, COVID remains a nuisance, but for the majority of people, the threat of contracting an illness that compromises us for a couple of weeks is similar to catching a flu, which is something we have lived with since any of us were born. So it is with the dominant ailments of our time: While those living now may not have the solutions available, they are here to help us understand the problems and advance discovery to imagine a better future. The same is true for some of the environmental ailments facing today’s world. It is important to spark our kids’ imagination so they can grow into problem solvers.
I just saw a card with the wisdom: “Rough roads often lead to beautiful places.” For this to happen we need to shed the victim role and get into the driver’s seat giving discovery a chance and imagination all the support it needs to come up with amazing outcomes!
