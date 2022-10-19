Switgard

It is important to spark our kids’ imagination so they can grow to be problem solvers.

As I was driving home last night it was pitch dark, raining hard and blowing. On the radio, the announcer talked about the dark and spooky time of year and continued to tell her Halloween costume story.

It made me reflect on the many Halloween nights in Kodiak when the weather was dark and wet, or the first frost had destroyed the Jack o’-lantern pumpkins before they had a chance to shine. Many a year we ended up eating the candy we bought for trick or treaters ourselves because the weather prevented kids from making their rounds.

