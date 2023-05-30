The Ten Commandments of American fisheries management could be getting a rewrite. The National Standards of the Magnuson Stevens Act (MSA) are the guidelines with which all fisheries management policy in the United States must comply.
Three of them are now in the spotlight of federal regulators. Congresswoman Mary Peltola is among those who think issues like bycatch management and social equity can be addressed by updating the three National Standards rather than a full reauthorization of the MSA. But how does that process work? And what are the three national standards in question?
On May 15, an “advance notice of proposed rulemaking” (or ANPR), along with a request for comments, was published in the Federal Register by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for National Standards 4, 8 and 9.
An ANPR is the prequel of an NPR, or notice of proposed rulemaking. The ANPR means they are thinking about changing the rules, and would like some input from stakeholders before they start the NPR, in which they actually sit down and hammer out the new guidelines.
The national standards under scrutiny are 4, 8 and 9. National Standard 4 is about “fair” distribution of allocated fishing privileges. National Standard 8 requires regulators to “take into account the importance of fishery resources to fishing communities…,” and National Standard 9 mandates that bycatch must be minimized “to the extent practicable.”
Why are they re-examining them now?
“Several ongoing fishing management challenges, including changes in environmental conditions, shifting distributions of fish stocks, and equity and environmental justice considerations that affect fishing communities that are currently or have been historically dependent on the resource suggest a need to revisit the guidelines to ensure they remain appropriate for current U.S. fisheries management.”
So, the need for revision is driven both by changes in the physical environment and changes in the minds of policy makers about things like equity and justice.
The environmental changes are the result of a rapidly warming climate. This change in thinking comes right from the top, in the form of Executive Orders like “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” and “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”
With these documents in hand, “NMFS strongly supports the need to further improve adaptability of our management processes in the context of changing environmental conditions and ensure equity and environmental justice (that is, equity applied to environmental laws, policies, and practices) within the fishery management process.”
So, a system that is nimbler, and more fair. But how can changes to these three National Standards achieve that?
Well, National Standard 4 is about distribution of access privileges. For instance, Catch Share quota has historically been distributed to boat owners operating in a window of qualifying years. The notice does not suggest these owners are not important stakeholders.
“However, it is also important to consider the needs of other users, such as new fishermen who would like to enter a fishery, fishermen displaced from other fisheries, and/or existing fishermen who are catching new species in their historical fishing grounds.”
NMFS would specifically like input on approaches “for balancing consideration of anticipated or realized changes in stock distributions and/or overall fishery access for historical users, marginalized individuals who may have been inequitably excluded from historical allocations, and new users in such allocation decisions… .”
When Bering Sea crab was “rationalized” with a Catch Share program a thousand crewmen fishing the deadliest catch were tossed out of the fishery in a single year. Nor was consideration given to those who fished before, or who would like to enter the fishery after the window of qualifying years. Whether or not crab rationalization was “equitable” was not a major consideration.
Sen. Ted Stevens shepherded the program through Congress. He said the program would result in “winners and losers.” He was correct.
The National Standards are not created equal. Some standards trump others. The quest for optimum yield burns bright. As does the mandate to protect stocks. A new look at National Standard 4 might result in moving it up the pecking order, so equity carries more weight in decision making.
National Standard 8 “requires that an FMP (Fishery Management Plan) take into account the importance of fishery resources to fishing communities… .” But it goes on to say: “Minimizing adverse impacts on communities must be considered secondary to the conservation requirements of the MSA.” So if two alternative programs have similar conservation goals they should show preference for the one with better community outcomes, but otherwise conservation trumps community.
Would a rewrite of National Standard 8 put community and conservation on a more even footing? Or would efforts focus on making different fishing communities more equitable with each other? For instance, the subsistence and commercial fishing communities?
Finally, National Standard 9 requires managers to minimize bycatch “to the extent practicable.” That little phrase is going to get a whole lot of attention. Notice it is not to the amount “practical,” but the amount “practicable.” Practical means something is reasonable to do. Practicable means it can reasonably be done.
So, if we were talking about a new parking garage, it could be practicable because there is enough real estate to build one, but not practical because there is already plenty of parking.
So “practicable” means it could be done, not that it should be done. According to that definition chinook salmon bycatch could be reduced to zero “practicably” by simply shutting down trawl fisheries where they occur. But National Standard 1, which requires managers achieve optimum yield, has trumped National Standard 9 in the past, because denying the public millions of pounds of trawl caught fish makes completely eliminating bycatch not “practicable.” You can bet many hours will be spent refining the definition of that single word.
An ANPR is all about gathering information and public outreach. “The intent of this notice is to provide the public with background on some of the specific issues under consideration, seek specific input, and provide a general opportunity for comment. NMFS will take public comment into consideration when it decides whether or not to propose changes to the guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, or 9.”
Submit all electronic public comments via the Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov. To submit comments via the e-Rulemaking Portal, first click the ‘‘submit a comment’’ icon, then enter ‘‘NOAA–HQ–2023–0060’’ in the keyword search. Locate the document you wish to comment on from the resulting list and click on the ‘‘Submit a Comment’’ icon on the right of that line.
To submit comments by regular mail: Wendy Morrison; National Marine Fisheries Service, NOAA; 1315 East-West Highway, Room 13436; Silver Spring, MD 20910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.