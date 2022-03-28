Gary Lee Carlson
Gary, how do we describe to a community who you are and what you mean, and how devastating it is to lose you? You were amazing; you were kind, generous, and selfless; everyone you met became your family. Our lives were all a little brighter because of you.
Gary Lee Carlson passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He was 66 years old. Gary was born on September 2, 1955, to Carl Sr. and Meta Carlson in Kodiak, Alaska.
After graduating from Kodiak High School in 1975, Gary set his sights on the sea. Gary earned his sea legs at an early age, commercial fishing with Carl Sr. on the F/V Sylvia Rose before moving over to the F/V Enterprise with his brother Danny. Gary hung up his Grundens and shelved his xtratufs to retire from commercial fishing after decades on the ocean. Gary graduated from Kodiak Community College in May 2003 with a degree in office management and technology. From there, Gary began his career at the Kodiak Area Native Association in 2004 where he made an extended family. He worked at KANA for the last 18 years.
Gary was one of a kind, a gem, a blessing. He was the kindest, most generous person; he loved with his whole heart, and put everyone before himself. Gary was always happy and his smile was contagious. He made everyone around him feel special just by being him. Gary was a sharer, whether it was sharing tasty treats and recipes, the weather forecast, or gifting you a crazy gadget. He always thought of others.
Gary is irreplaceable.
Preceding him in death is his father Carl Carlson, Sr., brother Carl “Carlie” Carlson, Jr., nephew Chad Carlson, and sister-in-law Terry Carlson. Gary is survived by his mother Meta; his siblings Gene (Cathy) Carlson, Bernard Carlson, Sylvia Bravo, Debbie Carlson, and Danny Carlson. His nieces and nephews: Kirk, Thor, Sean, Megan, Aaron, Joey, Cassie, Keagan, David, Christopher, Brandon, Angela, Jenny, Craig, Heather, and Becca, as well as countless great-nieces and nephews, and close friends and coworkers who loved him dearly.
A funeral service was held at the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, March 25, 2022; he was laid to rest at the Kodiak Cemetery. The family honored Gary with a celebration of life at the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak bingo hall on Saturday, March 26, 2022
We love you, and you will be in our hearts forever.
Fair winds and following seas.
