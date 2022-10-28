Gary Morton, Alaska regional director for Christians United For Israel, invited local pastors to join him and his organization in making a trip to the Holy Land next fall, and standing with the nation of Israel “against the darkness of antisemitism” and fulfilling the biblical mandate to “pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”
Morton addressed a group of local pastors and lay people representing various denominations on Saturday afternoon at Oceans United Church.
For 27 years Morton has been the head pastor of First Assembly of God Church in Anchorage. Prior to that, he served as assistant superintendent of the Assembly of God Synod in Alaska. He has been with CUFI since 2007.
CUFI, founded by Pastor John Hagee, is a “life-changing” organization that has made inroads into college campuses and Capitol Hill, Morton said. Morton said there are also CUFI chapters in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. He was been the state coordinator for CUFI since 2010.
Morton said that currently there are about 26,000 members of CUFI throughout Alaska. “I’m thankful for that, but I would like to see (that number) double,” said Morton. “It could grow exponentially in Kodiak.”
CUFI began with a group of about 400 and has grown to a number that is close to 12 million, Morton said. It is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States. “Our goal is to educate and equip millions of Christians across the nation who want to add action to their prayers in standing with Israel, because God always uses people,” Morton said. “We as pastors and leaders need to stand with the nation of Israel.
“CUFI has a tremendous footprint on 400 of our universitites — fighting anti-Israel propaganda and antisemitism,” Morton said, calling this strategy the “tip of the spear.”
CUFI is working against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), an international movement aimed at delegitimizing and pressuring Israel through diplomatic, financial, professional, academic and cultural isolation.
Morton applauded Gov. Mike Dunleavy for signing an antisemitism awareness proclamation, which explains the tenets of antisemitism. “You can’t fight something if you don’t define it,” Morton said, adding that he was excited to come to Kodiak because it reminds him of the Black Hills in South Dakota, where he grew up.
Morton gave this example of Alaska’s contribution to the welfare of the state of Israel. In 1949, when the world was recovering from the effects of World War II, Jewish refugees scattered throughout the world were looking to start over in Israel. One group of refugees, trapped in the country of Yemen, desperately wanted to go to Tel Aviv. A pilot of an Alaska Airlines plane agreed to pick them up.
While enroute to Tel Aviv, with the passengers on board, the plane was dangerously low on fuel. The nearest place to re-fuel was Egypt, which was hostile to Israel at the time. In order to protect his precious “cargo,” the Alaska Airlines pilot radioed Egyptian authorities and told them that he was carrying anthrax (or some other dangerous chemical), Morton said. The
Egyptians told the captain to make sure that the plane’s doors and windows were closed while his plane was being fueled. The plane was fueled up without incident and the refugees were transported safely to their destination.
Morton encouraged the pastors to join CUFI on a trip to Israel and invited them to go to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress to discuss the importance of standing with Israel. He also urged his listeners to contact state senators and representatives regarding Israel’s welfare.
In the early days of CUFI, Congressional delegates knew little about the organization, but “now they make a place for us,” said Morton. They “have been known to invite us inside the Senate and House chambers” in D.C. “More than 98 percent of our elected officials welcome us into their offices,” said Morton. “We’ve been very useful in advancing tremendous initiatives” that support Israel.
“We also have Congressional liaisons who help us in the communities in working with local offices. CUFI members have had the opportunity to “sit down in the office of Congressional delegates and share their heart with them regarding Israel. We found out that even those who might have a different opinion in different areas, when they find out how precious and important (Israel) is to the Christians of Alaska,” they are attentive, Morton said.
Throughout his presentation, Morton answered the question, “’Why do we want to continue to bless the nation of Israel?’ The whole world has been blessed or cursed because of the way in which they dealt with the Jewish people,” Morton said. “All those who wanted to curse and basically destroy Israel are no more; they’re in the dust-bin of history,” Morton said.
Morton said people can thank Israel for advances in technology, such as the creation of cell phones. “Especially in the Christian faith community; our lives have been blessed in (unimaginable) ways” because of the Jewish people, he said. The writers of the Bible and the prophets were Jewish. Most importantly, Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, was Jewish, Morton pointed out.
“Israel is the only nation on earth created by a sovereign act of God,” said Shannon Panthin, pastor of Oceans United. “It’s the only nation in the world where the title deed was signed by God Himself.”
Morton said that the creation of the nation of Israel and the return of the Jews to their homeland is the fulfillment of Bible prophecy.
Those who sign on for the trip to Israel next fall will be “walking in the middle of a miracle,” he said.
