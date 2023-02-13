Kale

MARION OWEN photo

Nestled in buckets, these kale “trees” have survived the mild winter in our greenhouse. Soon they’’ll be made into kale chips to make room for trays of seedlings. Oh spring

Seed-starting is not only a timely topic — as people plan ahead for the growing season. But it’s a popular one.

If there is one upside to the COVID pandemic, it would have to be that more people are taking interest in growing some of their own food or, at the least, getting into gardening in the first place. 

