Seed-starting is not only a timely topic — as people plan ahead for the growing season. But it’s a popular one.
If there is one upside to the COVID pandemic, it would have to be that more people are taking interest in growing some of their own food or, at the least, getting into gardening in the first place.
The other day, I ran across some interesting statistics from Wakefield Research: With the surge in at-home cooking, many Americans are discovering the joy of using fresh items from their gardens. In fact, two-thirds (67%) of adults are growing or plan to grow edible plants, including vegetables (52%), herbs (33%), and fruits (31%).
I think the most revealing statistic is that two-thirds of adults are growing or plan to grow edible plants.
Many of you reading this column recall times in the past where shelves in grocery stores were emptied of fruits and vegetables. I took this as a clear indicator (red flag) of how fragile the transportation system is.
Though the pandemic erupted three years ago, many Kodiak residents are still surprised, shocked and put out when they see the vacant shelves in our local stores. Just look at Facebook posts when the container ship passes by Kodiak when the weather is too extreme to tie up at the pier.
A couple years ago, upon seeing empty shelves, one resident shared some wisdom: “I was disappointed to see these empty shelves. But it was also a reminder not to take for granted the supply chains and all the complexities that go into delivering fresh produce from other climates to Kodiak.
Like many of us, this person learned to be flexible. “I’m accustomed to changing meal plans on the fly based on what is or isn’t available at Safeway or Costsavers.
“You can’t always make it to the store on barge days, and some days you have to be more imaginative. It’s important to me to include veggies or salads with every meal at home so that my kids grow up choosing vegetables and having healthy habits.”
This brings me to getting down to the business of starting your own seedlings so you can grow at least some of your own food and not be so dependent on what is brought to our island.
So, a few weeks ago, I shared this shortlist of some early-to-start seeds, with the corresponding time it takes to go from seed-sowing to transplanting size. With seed-starting on many peoples’ minds, I want to share a bit more here, perhaps as a gentle prompting:
• 12 to 14 weeks: chives, oregano, mint, yarrow, parsley, pansies, lobelia.
• 10 to 12 weeks: celery, leeks, globe artichoke.
• 8 to 12 weeks: onion (bulbing types), green onion, thyme, feverfew, valerian, catnip, snapdragons, alyssum.
And how to determine the sowing date, by counting backward with the number of weeks required to grow the transplants. For example (and I’m repeating this because it’s important) the sowing instructions found on the back of a seed packet for broccoli states: “Sow seeds 4 to 6 weeks before transplanting outside.”
Let’s say you want May 15 to be the day you plan to transplant seedlings outside. With May 15 as your target date, count backward 4 to 6 weeks, which gives you a sowing date of April 1. Mark your calendar!
Now let’s talk growing tips, beginning with:
• Containers
• Soil
• Temperature
Later we will cover more care and feeding instructions.
CONTAINERS
To start seeds, most any container will do — from yogurt cups to “six packs” — so long as it’s at least 3 inches deep to allow for root growth. All containers should be clean and have drainage holes.
That said, egg cartons and eggshells are too small. And I’m not a fan of peat pellets, meant to be a growing container and planting medium in one. When soaked in water, the pellets swell to seven times their size. Convenient, yes. But they are expensive and the mesh around the outside does not break down in our cool-ish soil, which restricts root growth.
WHAT SOIL IS BEST?
For decades I followed the rule that seed-starting soil needed to be sterile. Otherwise, we were warned, seedlings may develop “damping off” where they keel over at the soil line and die.
Then I read a recent column by Jeff Lowenfels, published in the Anchorage Daily News. He introduced, in Reader’s Digest terms, the rhizophagy cycle and how scientists are just beginning to understand how plants “eat.” One study revealed that plants extract up to 30% of their nitrogen needs from soil microbes through the rhizophagy cycle.
Curious to know more, I contacted Jeff.
“So, Jeff: Does one really need to use a sterile soil for starting seeds?
“No,” he replied, “the microbes in living soil are diverse enough to keep the fungi that cause damping-off in check.”
“Then, what IS the best living soil for starting seeds?”
“Compost is the best seed starting mix.”
Lowenfels, by the way, has the longest-running gardening column in North America.
How do I start seeds now? To germinate seeds I start them in a soil-less mix (at least for now) and then when I transplant them I place them in a compost-rich mix.
TEMPERATURE
Remember the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears? The general rule for seed starting is much the same: Not too warm and not too cold. In other words, start seeds warm but grow seedlings cool. Check the seed packet for the optimum soil temperature, but you’ll find that most seeds germinate best in warm, cozy soil but grow stouter and stronger in cooler temps.
For example, go ahead and germinate seeds in the warmth of your kitchen. Then after potting them up to larger containers, move them to a cooler place with light.
Next week, we’ll cover air, fertilizer and the all-important topic of light!
Remember, you don’t have to get it perfect, you just have to get it growing!
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.