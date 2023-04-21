Kodiak recently said goodbye to four remarkable women who represented a variety of professions and interests.
Marcy Jones (featured in last week’s Tapestry) proudly bore the title of “fisherman’s wife,” which she was, by virtue of being married to fisherman Harold Jones. She also was a founding member of an organization with that title.
Anne Cusick and Kathy Rostad were educators who had a taste for adventure. Eleanor King, a culinary “queen,” was an educator in her own right as she taught, by example, the skills of cooking for large groups of people, whether at home or in her restaurant, King’s Diner.
Anne welcomed, rather than avoided, challenging changes in life. She grew up in California, taught elementary students in Montana and then worked at the Institute of International Education in New York across the street from the United Nations headquarters.
More than 40 years ago Anne came to Alaska as a volunteer for the Catholic Church at the Copper Valley High School in Glenallen. There she met her future husband — also a volunteer — George Cusick.
When the school in Glenallen closed its doors, the Cusicks looked for volunteer opportunities in Fairbanks. There were none, so they came to Kodiak to serve St. Mary’s parish, under the clerical guidance of Fr. O’Donoghue at the time.
George worked in the bakery at the time and Anne taught various grades and subjects at St. Mary’s Catholic School. George also worked for the Ford dealership and the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
After teaching at St. Mary’s for 12 years, Anne worked for the Kodiak Island Borough in the finance department and at the library in a part-time position. Once Anne retired from the borough and city, she taught ESL (English as a Second Language) through Kodiak College.
This job, which was Anne’s for 12 years, gratified her longing to learn about other cultures.
“We used to have wonderful parties at the end of the year,” Anne said. “There were a lot of students. The town is full of my former students,” she said in an interview for a Tapestry column several years ago.
The Cusicks loved to travel, and whatever destination was stamped on their airline tickets they came upon marvelous discoveries and new acquaintances.
Anne started traveling at an early age. She toured Europe as a college student. During her life, Anne visited all seven continents, including Antarctica. She also took a trip to Israel and Greece in the early 1970s with her friend, Elizabeth Carroll, who was the city librarian at the time.
In 2010, Anne went to India where she gazed upon the dazzling Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum located in Agra. The best part of the trip, she said, was going to the national game preserve in central India where she was part of an entourage that rode elephants into the jungle, looking for a tigress and her cubs.
Anne also took a trip to China and England, where she and George and their friend, Fr. Richard Tero, attended an ordination. The three also went to Ireland to reunite with their friend, Fr. Sean O’Donoghue, who had served the St. Mary’s parish in Kodiak. While in Scotland, Anne was able to track down a family castle.
The Cusicks went to Australia three times, and attended the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, in 1984 for its 300th anniversary. They enjoyed the experience so much that they went back there in 1990 and 2000.
In 1995, they celebrated Easter in Spain and Christmas in Mexico. They traveled to South Africa while the country was still under apartheid rule, and also visited Botswana and Zimbabwe. Vietnam, Europe and American attractions, such as the Grand Canyon, were also part of the Cusicks’ itinerary.
The call to serve her fellow human beings — a call which Anne sensed as a young adult, continued to inspire her throughout her life. For many years, Anne was on the board of the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center. Before the Center building went up, the Cusicks were part of the safe home program.
“We put people up,” Anne said. “We even kept a crib in the spare bedroom. Sometimes we had a mother and a baby stay with us.”
Anne was also a founding board member for Habitat for Humanity Kodiak, where she served as president, and a board member for the Humane Society. The Cusicks were founding members of the Brother Francis Shelter, volunteered at the Baptist Mission food bank and were active in St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church.
Although Anne loved traveling, she was always happy and content to return to the Cusicks’ Kodiak home. She called Kodiak a “caring community.” Along with her husband, Anne richly contributed to that quality.
