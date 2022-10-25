I have had so many memorable experiences in Kodiak over the years. My first exposure to the incomparable smoked black cod on-a-stick was at Crab Fest in 2014. When I asked where to find it, I was told, “Pickled Willy’s, just look for the longest line.” I did, and it was amazing! 

As governor in 2015, I was delighted to make the call to the winner of the annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood, Pickled Willy’s, and finally got to meet co-owner Bill Alwert at the Kodiak Senior Center earlier this month while there for the Governor’s Fish Debate. As an advocate for Alaska’s mariculture industry, I also had the honor in 2018 of having the first glass of kelp beer in Alaska, straight from the vat at the Kodiak Island Brewing Company. And don’t get me started about the successful day of fishing running mate Heidi Drygas and I had this May with Captain Stormy Stutes!

