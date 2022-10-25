I have had so many memorable experiences in Kodiak over the years. My first exposure to the incomparable smoked black cod on-a-stick was at Crab Fest in 2014. When I asked where to find it, I was told, “Pickled Willy’s, just look for the longest line.” I did, and it was amazing!
As governor in 2015, I was delighted to make the call to the winner of the annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood, Pickled Willy’s, and finally got to meet co-owner Bill Alwert at the Kodiak Senior Center earlier this month while there for the Governor’s Fish Debate. As an advocate for Alaska’s mariculture industry, I also had the honor in 2018 of having the first glass of kelp beer in Alaska, straight from the vat at the Kodiak Island Brewing Company. And don’t get me started about the successful day of fishing running mate Heidi Drygas and I had this May with Captain Stormy Stutes!
Several years ago, while on a tour of Kodiak with Jeff Stephan, I saw the new boatyard. The yard itself was completely vacant but for the boat lift. I toured it this month with John Whiddon, wow, what a difference! The yard was chocked full of all types of vessels being repaired. That is also where I met Cooper Curtis, the innovative, young owner of Highmark Marine, one of Alaska’s most comprehensive marine repair business. This business that is hiring locals and expanding is truly a bright spot on the local and state economy.
I am also very impressed with the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation and its focus on infrastructure development and diversifying the economy to support a high quality of life for all community members. The state would do well to follow the successful model of KEDC.
There are two kinds of politics. Politics for power and politics for purpose. My running mate, Heidi Drygas, and I are lifelong Alaskans who are in politics for a purpose. I didn’t think I would run for office again, but the current governor’s lack of political courage has resulted in the largest budget in state history yet our ferries still aren’t running, our schools are closing, and people are leaving the state in droves. That is why I entered the ring again.
My administration dealt with oil at $26 a barrel and in 2022 we’ll be in deficit spending if oil drops below $84 a barrel, and it’s already getting close. Oil prices have already declined 30% since June, and our Permanent Fund balance is down $10 billion since the beginning of the year. Still, we have no fiscal plan.
It’s past time for some truly Alaskan common-sense leadership. Yes, I took aggressive action to right Alaska’s financial ship without impacting critical infrastructure such as the Alaska Marine Highway System. We did get legislation passed to start transferring a portion of the earnings of the Permanent Fund as a structured draw to help fund a portion (70%) of our government services with the goal of growing the Permanent Fund to $100-plus billion to eventually fully fund all of our essential services such as education and public safety each year. In order to do that, I had to do what the legislature tried to do, reduce the PFD to its historical average so we didn’t overdraw the Permanent Fund.
Every legislature and this governor have since followed that Permanent Fund structured draw formula to fund 70% of government services. By working with the legislature in the passage of our bill, when I left office, we had reduced our $4 billion deficit to $1 billion. We focused our decisions on the next generation, not the next election.
However, since leaving office, there have been no additional steps taken toward developing a fiscal plan. An unfortunate war in Europe, resulting in high oil prices, is not a fiscal plan. We need a governor who will not only lead but will show up.
Just as Mike Dunleavy was the first governor ever to not show up for the all-important Kodiak fisheries debate this month, he hasn’t shown up for the rest of Alaska either. This campaign, I have participated in nearly 20 debates all around the state. Dunleavy is only showing up for four, all in Anchorage. In 2018, I still worked day, night, and weekend as your governor, but I also showed up for every single debate.
If you want a governor who shows up, leads, has a vision and a plan, and who will work across all political lines to do what’s right for Alaska, I would appreciate your vote. Every poll shows I am the only candidate who can defeat Mike Dunleavy, and I respectfully ask that you rank Walker Drygas No. 1 on Nov. 8.
Bill Walker was the 11th Governor of Alaska. He is running for election again in November alongside Heidi Drygas, former Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development. Walker and Drygas are setting aside their party labels and running as Independents.
