Psalm 91:1-4 (NIV) — “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty I will say to the Lord ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust.’ Surely, He will save you from the fowler’s snare and from deadly pestilence, He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge.”
What seems like a lifetime ago, I learned a saying and then I learned the reason for it. The saying was simple, “Don’t call me brother … brother!” (Emphasis added).
I have no idea if you have been exposed to that level or that kind of mistrust in your life or not, but in my younger days there was no trust, not even the ones you were closest to. Definitely an oxymoron.
Two things that were basically alien to me was trust and faith — well, I had a faith. A faith they would break faith. “Maybe not today but eventually.”
The day I called out to a God that I knew nothing about but had only heard of, I remember that first real prayer. “Hey! If your real and your there, I could use a little help.”
I had said some things in that time of experimental, desperate prayer that no one knew about, things in my heart and on my mind that only God would know (if there was a God). I was challenging God. “If you would deliver me and stop this torment in my mind, I would believe in You. I would even go to church if you show me which one. You’ll have to make it clear and simple. I know nothing about church, and I trust no one.”
Things got worse before they got better, but the winds and tides of change slowly took place within me. How I saw others, treated them, big changes, but slow changes.
What I didn’t know then but know now is the world didn’t change for me, my world changed because I changed; my new life of faith changed me.
Remember earlier I had mentioned I had challenged God? Later as I began to study Scriptures, two verses kept popping up.
One was from the Old Testament, Deuteronomy 6:16, “Do not test the Lord your God as you did at Massah.” Which is basically when the people were doubting God was with them.
The other was from the New Testament, Matthew 4:7, “Jesus answered him, ‘It is also written, do not put the Lord your God to the test.’”
I really got myself worked up worrying about that. There I was remembering how I had challenged God in that first prayer.
God is faithful. Later I came upon a passage in the Old Testament book of Judges chapter 6, verse 36.
“Gideon said to God, ‘If you will save Israel by my hand as you promised — look I will place a wool fleece on the threshing floor. If there is dew only on the fleece and all the ground is dry, then I will know that you will save Israel by my hand.” The circumstances were definitely different but the principle of action is the same.
I learned a real spiritual lesson in this sixth chapter of Judges. I later understood this as a spiritual principle. If you drop down to chapter 6, verse 39.
Gideon and I almost shared the same words even before I knew there was a book of Judges or a Gideon.
“Then Gideon said to God, ‘Do not be angry with me. Let me make just one more request.’”
I learned about casting a fleece before God. I learned it’s about fellowship with God. I was practicing a spiritual principle and had no idea that’s what was happening. I saw that to build trust there has to be some measure of trust no matter how small. I had reached that point, a tentative point of willingness to trust.
With those small spiritual experiences, which were far from some of the religious things I had heard growing up.
Do you happen to remember one particular sermon that changed your life, changed your relationship with God? Naturally after so many years I don’t remember every line, illustration and point of the sermon. What I do remember is the Scripture was 91:1-2.
The illustration was a gold painted ark of the covenant with the large angels on either side. The preacher was talking, telling us that King David, a man after God’s own heart wanted to be as close to God as possible. Touching the ark was definitely a well-known no-no (2 Samuel 6:6-7). King David, wanting to be near, in the presence of the Lord would kneel in the shadow of cherubim (angels) who were on the mercy seat.
The Psalm 91:1-2 — “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Verse 4 says, “He will cover you with His feathers. He will shelter you with His wings.”
This short passage, Psalm 91 only has 16 verses, but they had and have a powerful influence in my life.
I close with this last Scripture from Jeremiah 29:13 — “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with your whole heart.”
A saying I have for myself, “Put yourself in a position to be blessed, blessed you will be.” Perhaps that position is in the shadow of his wings.
May we all be blessed today, and in the days ahead.
