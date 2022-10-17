If compost is considered one of the best things you can do for your garden, why don’t more gardeners make compost? Interestingly enough, when I recently polled a group of local growers, the No. 1 reason for their reluctance to make compost wasn’t the fear of bears. It was the fear of rats.
So hang onto your shovels. Today I’m going to share the top eight tips for keeping rats out of your compost so you can make compost more efficiently and get it onto your garden faster!
Tip No. 1: Location, location
WHERE you set up your composting is important because the location will mean the difference between whether it turns into a rat-run, a place for them to build a nest, or whether they’ll avoid it altogether.
Most people stage their composting in an out-of-the way place that’s in the shade, up against a shed, or near a tree. To a rat, who is simply looking for some privacy, a compost pile tucked away in a dark corner looks like the perfect place to raise a family.
You’re better off setting up your compost bins out in the open, at least away from potential rat-runs along fence lines and sides of buildings. That’s because rats generally avoid areas where there is a lack of cover and where there is a lot of human activity.
So make compost near a path, a driveway — any spot where people will walk by often.
Tip No. 2: The Bin
What you make your compost IN either attracts rats or shoos them away. For example, an open compost heap, sitting in the corner of a yard where stuff is just tossed on top, is an open invitation to rats looking for food and shelter.
Pallets and bins with open slats tend to attract rats. That’s why a solid-sided bin made of wood, metal, or heavy duty plastic is best. Set it up on a hard surface as this will prevent rats from burrowing up inside into your compost bin. And make sure the bin sits squarely on the base so there are no gaps.
As for the bin itself, many compost bin designs suggest making the back and walls out of wire mesh, such as chicken wire. This introduces two problems. First, rats can squeeze through gaps as small as half an inch. Second, rats can easily chew right through chicken wire.
Tip No. 3: Turn, turn, turn
Good compost needs to be turned regularly. And that’s a good thing because turning your compost is one of the best ways to stop rodents from camping out in your compost.
Tip No. 4: De-clutter your garden
Piles of seed-starting trays, hanging baskets, and five-gallon buckets stacked up near the composting area provide the perfect hiding place for rats. So try to keep things tidy.
Tip No. 5: Make it hot!
Cold composting makes it easy for rats to set up housekeeping. You might as well put up a For Rent sign. On the other hand, rats will avoid a hot compost pile.
If your compost bin is big enough (3x3x3 feet) and you have roughly the right mix of nitrogen and carbon ingredients, you’ll be able to make hot compost. We’re talking temperatures up to 160 degrees F.
Tip No. 6: Keep it wet
When building and turning your compost pile, make sure it’s moist enough. Not wet, just damp. Rats like to nest in dry places.
Tip No. 7: Food scraps
Many sources say don’t put food scraps in your compost. I don’t agree. In 35 years of making compost, we’ve rarely had a rat problem — even though we live by the ocean.
So long as your compost pile is hot, there is no problem adding eggshells, potato peels, even cheese and meat scraps. Just remember, when you ADD kitchen scraps, bury them deep.
Another thing, with a properly made compost pile, you can get finished compost in just six weeks, right? And so, during that six-week period, add food scraps only during the first two weeks because the compost pile will gradually cool off.
So my advice is to buy a compost thermometer so you can keep close tabs on what’s happening in the core of your compost pile.
Tip No. 8: Don’t focus solely on the compost bin
Let’s say you tidied up your garden and are paying closer attention to your composting skills, but you still have a rat problem. Don’t focus solely on the compost bin. Look for other attractants.
For example, bird feeders: Lots of grain ends up on the ground and turns into a major attraction to rats. What about your next door neighbors? Do they leave dog food or chicken feed outside? And if they make compost, consider sharing with them what you learned here.
Finally — once you’ve practiced the tips I’ve shared in this column, you should see rats have moved on to find easier food and lodgings. Now some people find the thought of rats in the compost heap off-putting. But we have lived alongside rats for thousands of years, and that’s not likely to stop now.
Take measures to stop them if you wish, but don’t let it stop you from enjoying composting and experiencing the joy and pleasure of nourishing your plants with the best thing you can give them — compost.
Marion Owen is co-author of the New York Times bestseller “Chicken Soup for the Gardener’s Soul,” which is available through Amazon. To ask a gardening question: marion@gardenerscoach.com
