Alaska’s commercial salmon season is going out with a fizzle and a grumble rather than a bang. The announced base price of 50 cents per pound for Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, declared just as that season was winding down, was a five-gallon bucket of cold sea water to the faces of fishermen.
This was followed by the “Trident Letter,” a proclamation by that dominant buyer of salmon that it would be dropping prices significantly and winding down operations for the year early in the face of a worldwide salmon glut.
The other major buyers soon followed suit, with pink salmon prices dropping to a penny per pound on Sept. 1. Sockeye prices are holding in the 80 cent range in Kodiak, but since the canneries have pulled their tenders from the grounds the high price of diesel makes the 14-hour trip to Karluk unaffordable.
Despite the presence of fish on the grounds, many fishermen have already begun winterizing their outboards and piling their nets onto warehouse-bound flatbeds.
Although a heavy fog of economic foreboding shrouded the season’s close, it is shaping up to be a bountiful salmon season. The statewide salmon harvest has already exceeded the preseason forecast by 26 million fish.
The total harvest as of Sept. 1 was 215 million salmon, well above last year’s total of 156.5 million fish. The high number was driven by strong chum harvests statewide and an odd year pink salmon run, which is always higher than the even years.
But this year’s harvest is also larger than the last odd year, which was 213 million fish in 2021, and above the most recent five-year average of 158 million fish.
In Southeast Alaska, the total harvest by purse seine gear was more than 51 million fish, of which 44.5 million were pink salmon and 6.3 million were chums. The total overall pink salmon harvest of 46.5 million fish was 2.5 times the preseason forecast of 19 million salmon. Still, participation was historically low, with only 206 permits making landings, compared to the 10-year average of 242 permits.
In Kodiak, 162 seiners and 116 set gillnet fishermen have made deliveries. As of Aug. 24, approximately 1.9 sockeye salmon had been harvested in the Kodiak Area, which is below average. Approximately 800,000 chum salmon had been harvested in the Kodiak Area, which is above average. And approximately 19.5 million pink salmon had been harvested in the Kodiak Area, which is below average.
Openers continue in the Afognak, Alitak and Mainland Districts for pink and silver salmon. Parts of the Afognak District, most of the Southwest Kodiak District, the Northeast Kodiak District, and the Eastside Kodiak District were extended until further notice targeting local late-run sockeye and pink salmon stocks. And the Duck Bay, Izhut Bay and Outer Kitoi Bay Sections of the Afognak District opened last week targeting local and hatchery pink salmon.
At the south end of Kodiak Island, Karluk is having a big year for escapement of sockeye salmon. This has been especially true for late-run fish. Total escapement for Karluk red salmon was up to 617,627 as of Saturday, which is the highest since 2014’s 622,472 fish on that date.
But the late-run numbers are through the roof — the 435,455 late-run sockeye that have escaped upriver are the most in the past 10 years. Late-run reds surged into the Karluk throughout the month of August, by the tens of thousands on some days.
On Aug. 16, for instance, 31,796 reds flashed by the weir. The next day 47,586 red salmon made it up river. And they keep coming. On Saturday, at a time when most of the weirs in the Kodiak District have been pulled out, more than 30,000 reds and 20,000 pinks packed into the Karluk river in one day.
As a result, late-run sockeye in the Karluk are now above the desired escapement. It is possible to have too many spawning fish. Their overly numerous offspring will all have to compete for the same amount of food in the lake, which can result in poor survival rates.
The Ayakulik late-run escapement level is also above the desired level, at 118,000 fish as of last Saturday.
Chignik has also had a big year for escapement. Late-run sockeye were still coming up river by the thousands even as the hard-working biologists staffing the weir deconstructed it for the season.
Their total escapement of 851,000 reds was the highest since 2015. And their late-run count of 429,000 fish was the highest in the last 10 years, by far. The optimal escapement objective is 300,000-400,000 fish for the early run and 240,000-360,000 fish for the late run.
It is likely that many of the early run fish that were running late were counted as late-run fish instead. Chignik was open pretty much all season due to the shrunken number of boats now fishing there. Approximately 35 of the 94 registered permits in the Chignik Management Area have actively participated in this season’s fishery.
Overall, Alaska’s commercial salmon fisheries performed better than predicted. Now if the anemic salmon market could just follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.