Alaska’s commercial salmon season is going out with a fizzle and a grumble rather than a bang. The announced base price of 50 cents per pound for Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, declared just as that season was winding down, was a five-gallon bucket of cold sea water to the faces of fishermen.

This was followed by the “Trident Letter,” a proclamation by that dominant buyer of salmon that it would be dropping prices significantly and winding down operations for the year early in the face of a worldwide salmon glut.

