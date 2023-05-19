Donna Kay Vinberg

Donna Kay Vinberg was born on November 27, 1962, to Donald J. Vinberg and Edna Marie Vinberg. She passed away peacefully at Kodiak Providence Hospital on May 15, 2023. 

She graduated from Kodiak High School and went on to Culinary school in 1996 in which she graduated with a 91% average. Donna worked as a cook, chef and catered many events in Kodiak as well as Adak, Alaska, and ran a successful business utilizing her dedication and creativity in everything she prepared. Her love for others was shown in her generosity and commitment in giving her all.

