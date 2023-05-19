Donna Kay Vinberg was born on November 27, 1962, to Donald J. Vinberg and Edna Marie Vinberg. She passed away peacefully at Kodiak Providence Hospital on May 15, 2023.
She graduated from Kodiak High School and went on to Culinary school in 1996 in which she graduated with a 91% average. Donna worked as a cook, chef and catered many events in Kodiak as well as Adak, Alaska, and ran a successful business utilizing her dedication and creativity in everything she prepared. Her love for others was shown in her generosity and commitment in giving her all.
Donna was a mother to Jayson and Diane Vinberg as well as her daughter in law, Becky. She was grandmother to Eaen and Duncan Vinberg. She leaves her brother D.J. Vinberg and sisters Dee Vinberg-Jerling, Carolyn Merrigan, Mary Anne Holmes, Sandra Vinberg and Dolly C.Reft-Bloodworth. Many more relatives, friends and loved ones.
Donna had a strong faith in God and Love for Jesus and will be remembered for her fierce loyalty and all those she loved. Her body was weak ... but her heart was always strong, you always knew where she stood. Instead of allowing her handicaps to hold her back and become a challenge, she used them as strengths.
She was an accomplished and talented quilter and often generously gifted her beautiful creations to those she loved. Just as her mother was, you never left her home hungry or empty handed. She will be in the arms of Our Mom whom she longed to see. She is at peace and never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Her final wishes were to be buried at Sea.
