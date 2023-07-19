When I started writing the Amazing Nature column back in 2009, it was easy to find a topic. I would think of the ocean and the life within and choose an animal with interesting, unusual or peculiar features, habits or life cycles and write about it.
Later, the column evolved into a discussion of ocean features and more complex interactions, and I would contemplate my last month’s experiences and choose some discovery, curiosity or event worthy of discussion.
Now, after 330 columns, it has become harder to pick the topics. I like to relate the story to ongoing news, to something I want to call attention to or something that would be entertaining and thought-provoking. But I want to avoid boring those of you who have read my articles over the years by repeating myself.
Today, I started my work with the heavy rainfalls that Kodiak has seen this summer on my mind. I admit that incessant rain and gray skies tend to dampen my mood. However, I also don’t like heat and dust. With that kind of weather-dependent mood I could find a reason to be grumpy most days of the year.
To avoid being grumpy about the weather, which is really an utterly useless waste of good personal energy, I make myself think about the fish at the bottom of the ocean, which get a little reprieve from being caught by small-boat anglers when the wind blows and the ocean is choppy, and I am glad for the ones that get away.
When it rains, I look at the coastal rainforest and the happy moss carpets under the trees. On sunny days, I think of the plants that grow better when it’s warmer and have better chances of pollination when it’s drier, and the bees that can fly out and do their work.
Much of my professional life deals in one way or another with climate change and its effects on the ocean. Years ago, I took a college course about sustainability in which we studied if and how different communities in Alaska adapted to the various challenges caused by climate change. I remember learning there for the first time that Southeast Alaska and Kodiak Island were expected to have rainier summers, more precipitation overall and more of it as rain rather than snow. At the same time some areas of Alaska and parts of the Lower 48 would experience more extreme temperatures, more heat in summer and more cold in winter.
The weather news this week aligns perfectly with those predictions from years ago. Last weekend set a record for the hottest temperature ever measured on the planet (>130 Fahrenheit in Death Valley)!
I wanted to link the summer temperatures to ecological changes we are observing in the ocean, but after reading too many articles about effects of climate change on everything from coral reefs to Arctic sea ice to commercial fish and crab species, to ocean color and the number and severity of hurricanes and tropical cyclones I became overwhelmed with the extent of bad news.
I looked for some good ocean news, and I found an article that predicted higher oxygen concentrations in a warming ocean in the far future. This counterintuitive effect was to be expected in about 4,000 years. I looked up what to do when you get overwhelmed with bad news, and the internet advises to stop reading the news. Yep, that helps.
Thus, I took a break from reading and writing and went outside to pull orange hawkweed out of the lawn. Orange hawkweed is an invasive species that is spreading in Kodiak. The definition of invasive species is something that is not native but outcompetes and replaces the native flora or fauna.
As I was weeding the orange flowers I realized that they were just like bad news about the climate-change affects; they were more than I could deal with. Nonetheless, I kept weeding in the hopes to slow the spread. Then I went back to writing, because I can’t wait 4,000 years for good news.
When you get stuck in the middle of writing, it is called writer’s block, and it is a state of mind well known by most writers. As I mentioned earlier, I like to look at life with a positive spin, and eventually I resolved my writer’s block with a quote attributed to Walt Disney.
“I always like to look on the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.” Another quote I liked is this: “Our attitude toward life determines life’s attitude towards us,” (John Mitchell). While these quotes will do nothing to change the effects of climate change on the planet, they can assist us in maintaining a positive outlook and not losing sight of the garden under all the invasive weeds.
Life is amazing, if we just choose to see it that way.
