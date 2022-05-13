When Jeremiah (Doc) Myers took to the stage on Sunday at the Gerald Wilson Auditorium, crooning the words of a famous song, he had the full attention of the audience.
Doc belted out the words of a tune composed by Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, a song popularized in the 1960s:
“When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we’ll see
No, I won’t be afraid
Oh, I won’t be afraid
Just as long as you stand, stand by me.”
Stand by me was the theme of a Kodiak fundraiser for the people of war-ridden Ukraine. It was sponsored by the Lions, an organization that Doc is religiously devoted to, with help from members of another local service organization, the Rotary Club.
Doc served as master of ceremonies for the event along with Rotary member, Lindsay Knight. The two injected humor and good will into the program, which was dominated by a somber theme: The plight of the Ukrainian people, who have been devastated by Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia. This tragic conflict has dominated the news and has trickled into the minds of the ordinary citizens. But there was a local story that cast a pall over the audience that night. A day before the fundraiser, Kodiak folks were informed that a boy by the name of Sawyer, had gone missing in a forested area west of Kodiak. Thousands of local residents joined the Coast Guard, the Alaska State Troopers, the Kodiak Police Department and other rescue organizations in searching the nooks and crannies to find Sawyer.
The fundraiser was opened with a heart-felt prayer by Knight, who prayed for Sawyer’s safety.
Photos of Kodiak’s rugged terrain were projected on a screen throughout the fundraiser, and I’m sure that many thought of Sawyer, as I did, realizing that he was somewhere in the midst of the mountainous terrain. One couldn’t think about Sawyer without praying for him and his family.
Also on the large screen were photos of pre-Russian invasion photos of the Ukraine, which, in its rugged mountainous areas, matches the beauty of Kodiak.
Dr. Evan Jones, a Kodiak Area Native Association physician, who recently returned from a humanitarian visit to the Ukraine and Poland, encouraged the people attending the event, to financially help the people of the Ukraine, who are going through their own life-and-death crises. He inferred that a community in which 1,000 people leave everything behind to search for a missing boy, will surely step up to the plate in helping the needy a hemisphere away.
Jones had planned to visit his daughter in Scotland in early April, the time that Russia was invading the Ukraine.
With his medical background, Jones felt obligated to book an additional trip to the Ukraine and Poland where Ukrainian people were fleeing to.
When his daughter was presented with the idea of joining him, she wholeheartedly agreed.
Jones brought over $1,000 of life-saving medications, and a contact from Youth With a Mission on the trip.
After arriving in Edinburgh on April 4th, Jones and his daughter flew into Warsaw and later crossed the Ukrainian border. He attended to the medical needs of several small villages south of Kyiv.
Jones said he was emotionally touched by the plight of the Ukrainian refugees.
Old men and women worked long hours to pressure-can meat and sew army uniforms for the people headed to the front.
Jones said the Ukrainians appreciate what the American government has been doing for its country.
After spending two weeks in the Ukraine, Jones and his daughter took a bus to Warsaw, Poland.
While Jones spoke about his experience at the Auditorium, a group of young Ukrainian men and women in the seats ahead of me listened intently to what he was saying. These youngsters had been brought to Kodiak by the US government to work in the Ocean Beauty processing plant.
Before Jones spoke, the program featured Kodiak talent, which infused some fun and humor into a somber atmosphere.
Following Doc’s rendition of “Stand By Me,” Andy Edgerly, Ellamy Tiller, Jim Peterson and Steve Richter of Twang entertained the audience with some of their Blue-Grass style songs. Hazel DeLos Santos, who sang in musicals produced by the Kodiak Arts Council and directed by Lissa Jensen, sang the haunting song “I’d Give My Life to You,” from the musical, Miss Saigon. As she sang, “You who I cradled in my arms
You, asking as little as you can
Little snip of a little man
I know I’d give my life for you,” people in the audience could not help but think of the displaced children in the Ukraine and the boy who had gone missing on their island. If I may,I’d like to add a note to this piece. As soon as I heard the soundtrack from Miss Saigon, I imagined De Los Santos in the leading role. Needless to say, I felt compelled to give her a standing ovation as Lindsay Knight did when he she made her debut as an 8th grade singer.
Music was also provided by Chris Fiala and Friends, and there were solo appearances — via Zoom — by singers Josh Olsen, Drew Sablon and Stormy Stutes, who had composed a song about the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian-guided missile cruiser carrying a crew of 510, that was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles.
The audience was treated to recitations of poems by Robert Service, spoken ever so eloquently by Bill Barker, who, in my opinion, should take his Service show on the road.
The young Ukrainians who sat in front of me, seemed captivated by the performance of the Balalaika Players, who played haunting songs from their Ukrainian homeland. Some of them sang the songs as they watched pictures of their beloved homeland projected on the screen.
Myers said that coincidentally on Mother’s Day, the musician, Irish singer, song writer and activist, Bono, performed in Kyiv “as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”
Myers said that more than $18,000 was raised for the Kodiak event and over 80 businesses and people donated money and auction items.
“All of Kodiak participated,” he said.
At least 100 people showed up for the fundraiser, but Myers and Knight surmised that many more would have attended, but they were involved in the search of the missing child.
The fundraiser not only highlighted the talents and generosity of Kodiak people, but their tenacious desire to help those in the worst of circumstances.
