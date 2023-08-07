Cuckoo bee

Marion Owen photo

By all intents and purposes this bee looks likes your average bumblebee. It’s actually a cuckoo bee. They appear in mid-summer. And like the cuckoo bird, these bees parasitize established nests, by first killing the host queen and then getting a free lunch.

We might be losing daylight, but garden season is far from over. So don’t throw in the trowel. Spending a couple hours each week in the garden will help extend the summer’s bloom and harvest season. 

Today we’ll cover a few ways to do just that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.