We might be losing daylight, but garden season is far from over. So don’t throw in the trowel. Spending a couple hours each week in the garden will help extend the summer’s bloom and harvest season.
Today we’ll cover a few ways to do just that.
First, though, you need to know that there are new bumblebees in the neighborhood. Read on..
DON’T TOUCH THAT DIAL
Don’t be in a hurry to tidy up kale, broccoli and mustard greens that may have bolted skyward with yellow flowers. Those blossoms are just what bumblebees need right now to “stock up” for the winter.
THERE’S A NEW BEE IN TOWN...
Speaking of bumblebees, last week you may have noticed an abundance of bumblebees. It’s not because the weather turned nice. Late July and early August signals the appearance of cuckoo bumblebees.
WHAT’S A CUCKOO BEE?
A few bumblebee species in Alaska are parasitic on other bumblebees. (To be fair, bumblebees of the same bombus species will parasitize another bee’s nest).
Thus, a cuckoo bumblebee is a “cleptoparasite” of other bumblebee species. This means that, much like the cuckoo bird, it takes over the nest of its host species. A female cuckoo bumblebee enters the nest of its host and kills the queen. She then establishes herself as the new “queen,” being waited on by the host workers, and lays her own eggs to be reared by them.
Last year, after the drones and new queens had flown the coop, I opened up one of my bumblebee houses. When I pulled the nesting material back to peek inside, I found two dead queens next to each other: The host queen and the cuckoo queen. No doubt some drama had taken place!
How do you tell the difference between a cuckoo bee and a regular “social” bumblebee?
Experts say (and I agree!) that identifying bumblebee species in general is often difficult. Cuckoo bees are no exception, because they look so similar to their hosts. Some of the key things to look for in cuckoo bumblebees are:
A lack of pollen baskets on their legs (see note below).
Dark-tinted wings.
Less hair (fuzzy!), which means a shiny thorax, and the abdomen shows through.
A NOTE ABOUT POLLEN BASKETS
Bumblebee pollen sacs or baskets are known as corbicula. Like us, bees have a tibia (lower leg). The tibia has a flat, convex and shiny spot on it that is surrounded by special hairs that form the pollen sac.
Bees don’t just transport powdered pollen between plants, they also bring balls of it back to the hive for food. These “pollen pellets,” which also include nectar, hang off their hind legs like overstuffed saddlebags and can account for an amazing 30 percent of a bee’s weight.
TIME TO DE-SLUG
Time to be on the offensive. Call them in: Lay down boards, put out beer traps, whatever it takes. But, try to avoid placing alluring beer traps and other baits (Sluggo) around the plants you are trying to save. Also, consider this thought by Jeff Lowenfels: “Maybe we need to rethink slugs. For everyone you kill, there are five out there doing good things to your soil.”
LAST CALL FOR GREENS
Any bare spot in the garden is a canvas for mixed salad greens, spinach, radishes, turnips and cress. Sprinkle a few lines of seeds, keep them moist and you’ll be blessed with fresh greens through September.
Word of warning: Root maggot flies are still out and about, so be sure to cover any root crops with a fine mesh to discourage the flies from laying eggs, which hatch into root-tunneling maggots.
MEANWHILE, IN THE HOOPHOUSE…
Help tomatoes ripen by trimming away excess leaves. This increases light and air circulation, preventing explosions of aphids and gray mold. Avoid overhead watering and keep fans blowing 24/7.
LAST CALL FOR RHUBARB
While our rhubarb season was delayed due to a coolish spring, it’s time to finish harvesting your crop. While you’re at it, be sure to remove the soft/squishy old stalks that slugs love. If rhubarb is tough and stringy, too late. Leave it alone for next year.
WEED IT AND REAP
Keep up with weeding to prevent a flurry of seeds setting up more weeds next season.
MAKE A PILE
Build compost bins or add to what you’ve got. Fall is the best time for making compost, what with grass clippings, leaves and storm-tossed kelp all available at once, it’s the best combination.
GIVE YOUR LAWN A FIGHTING CHANCE
Winters are tough on lawns. To ensure your lawn gets through the winter with flying, green colors, spread a layer of sifted compost or organic mulch over your lawn. Sure, it will look ugly at first, but your effort gives your turf a soil-building boost at the root zone — right where it’s needed most.
Chemical fertilizers only trigger rapid, green growth that’s water-logged and weak. Looks great short-term, but does nothing to help it through the freeze-thaws of winter.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER
This is a great time to divide perennials and move or plant shrubs and trees. In late summer and fall, the ground is warm, top to bottom, and there is ample time for the roots to become established in their new home before winter arrives.
DON’T GIVE UP ON CONTAINERS
For potted plants like fuchsia, dahlias and other late bloomers, keep them evenly moist. Pinch off dead blossoms. Rotate containers and hanging baskets so every side can enjoy the sun. For begonias, hold back on feeding but keep them moist.
Here’s to a lovely late summer and fall. Enjoy the mountains, beaches, fireweed, clouds and colors.
NEWS: FREE TREE Q&A SESSION WITH LORNE WHITE
Lorne White, owner of Strawberry Fields, will answer all of your tree questions as they relate to pruning, what trees to grow inside vs. outside, pollination, and more!
When: Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6-7 p.m.
Where: Rooted: 1817 Mill Bay RoadBring a beverage, a chair if you plan on sitting, and all of your tree questions!
