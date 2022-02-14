After 30 years of writing a weekly garden column, I can relate any topic to gardening in a single hop. “et’s give it a try, shall we?
Today’s topic: Angels.
I’m writing today’s article while sitting on a padded bench-seat at the flip-up dining table in our RV. Tonight we are parked at Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria, Oregon, nestled in a thick stand of cedar and Douglas fir trees.
Save for the gentle, ethereal rumble of the Pacific Ocean to the west and frogs singing to each other in the salal and huckleberry underbrush, all is quiet. We’re almost at the end of an epic journey, driving her from Phoenix, Arizona, to Tacoma, Washington.
Epic it has been. And here’s where angels come in. Let me tell you a story.
Something didn’t look quite right as I knelt down next to our motorhome to inspect one of the tires. Poking out at right angles from the black tread was a 3-inch piece of twisted steel mesh. Not good. The tire was unravelling.
Lucky for us, we’d pulled off the freeway to take a nap when we discovered the problem. Otherwise we’d probably experienced a blowout, or worse as we barreled along the interstate at 65 mph.
Another thing: We just happened to stop at the Railroad RV Campground and Resort near Dunsmuir, California, a mountain town in northern California, population 1,700. The young man, with black rings in his nose and ears who was on duty at the campground office, recommended a tire shop in town.
My mind raced with fear and doubt. “Oh, right,” I thought with an inner sneer. “A decent tire shop here, in the boondocks?” Turns out I needn’t have worried.
“Tony’s the best, and he’s only a mile down the road,” he said, eyes twinkling with assurance.
Years ago, another angel stepped in at the right time. I’d been nurturing dozens of lettuce and broccoli seedlings in our garage. One morning, I checked in on my baby plants. The glow of the florescent lights showed a scene of destruction: Most of the seedlings were sprawled flat on the ground, like dead snakes in the desert.
Oh, no! The dreaded “damping-off” disease. My angel appeared in the form of a fellow garden writer.
“They need air circulation,” he said. “Set up a fan and let it run day and night. Oh, one more thing, start a new batch, and this time add compost in the mix.”
Compost? I’d always heard that one should only use sterile soil. And to never use garden soil or compost for starting seeds.
Come to learn, it’s a myth. Damping-off is not caused by non-sterile soil. (Hint: Think healthy gut bacteria).
As I mentioned in a recent column, after potting up your seedlings to larger pots it’s time for a richer mix. A simple, all-purpose recipe is one part finished compost, one part either loose garden soil (or commercial potting soil), one part sharp (builder’s) sand, perlite, or vermiculite.
When I put these two factors together — air circulation and healthy potting soil — I was never troubled with damping-off again.
Now, back to my angel story.
Turns out all the tires were showing signs of age and wear and we ended up getting all six tires replaced. Expensive fix, but better than an accident.
I learned something from these past few days. When something “bad” happens, we have a choice. We can either panic, fuss, wring our hands, run away, fall into a funk or ask ourselves, “What’s the lesson here?”
Not everything goes as planned, in life, business, vacations ... or gardening. Our rational mind continually tries to kick in with logic and reason. But moments like these are not meant to trip us up. They appear as opportunities to strengthen our will and resolve. And to trust that angels are always there for us.
Happy Valentine’s Day and I’ll see you next week.
