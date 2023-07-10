Georgia O’Keeffe loved to paint leaves, flowers and even rocks. She became famous for her paintings of desert landscapes and larger-than-life poppies.
She made it look so easy… . But life wasn’t always easy.
Born in 1887, Georgia O’Keeffe was one of seven children. At the age of 10, she decided to become an artist. She attended art schools and began teaching other artists. She was on her way to fulfilling her dream.
But money was tight and times were hard. Her father went bankrupt and her mother became seriously ill with tuberculosis. At age 19, O’Keeffe contracted typhoid fever. Later, the measles. Summoning courage and grit, she pushed on.
“I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life,” she once said, “but I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.”
A Georgia O’Keeffe print adorns a wall in our home. It’s a beautiful print of two Oriental poppies with dark centers and delicate, peach-colored petals. I purchased the print while visiting a friend in Santa Fe, N.M. We were on our way to a restaurant when I noticed people standing in line; a long line that hooked around the city block.
The event that drew such impressive crowds was the opening of The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
I thought about Georgia (I’ve been an admirer of her work for years, so I don’t think she’d mind if I addressed her by her first name) when I entered the greenhouse today. There, bobbing in the fan’s breeze was a stunning, daisy-like flower.
The center of each petal was a rich chocolate brown edged in orange and yellow. At the base of each petal was a small white dot, making each petal look as though it belonged in a Native American headdress.
The flower I’m speaking of is a gazania. This Scrabble-friendly word belongs to a genus of flowering plants in the Asteraceae, or aster family. Native to South Africa, it’s no surprise that gazanias are a warm-weather plant, favoring zones 9 to 11 where they thrive as perennials. For northern gardeners, treat them as annuals.
This was my first “sighting” of this splendid flower. And no wonder, the flowers are light-sensitive and don’t open at night or on cloudy, overcast days!
Also known as African Daisy or Treasure Flower, gazanias are easy to grow from seed. Be patient though, as it’ll be 12 weeks before they even think of blooming.
The flowers thrive in greenhouses and high tunnels. I brought one inside to see how they’d take to life on a windowsill. No problem! A happy gold flower appeared at the end of an S-shaped stem. I admired it, and its leathery, jagged leaves, while sipping coffee yesterday.
Gazanias do best in sandy, well-draining soil with a pH near neutral (around 7.0 pH) but will tolerate slightly acidic soil. “Don’t crowd them,” said my friend Sally as she handed me a packet of seeds. “They get really big!”
If there ever was a flower to get me through a cloudy summer, the gazania is it!
I’ve heard that it is possible to overwinter them indoors. Guess who’s going to try!
Here’s some guidance I’ve found for overwintering gazanias indoors:
— Transplant them in pots that have large drain holes and are filled with well-draining potting soil.
— Cut the plants back by about two thirds.
— Keep the pots in a cool, sunny window.
— Water when the soil surface is dry. (Gazanias go dormant and won’t need much water).
— Check the plants regularly for pests.
In 1949, Georgia O’Keeffe moved to New Mexico, where she lived and painted until she died at the age of 98. While most people described her as a loner with a prickly personality, the artist also carried a kind of quietness and calm.
You can see this quietness and calm not only in her art, but in her thoughts.
“Nobody sees a flower — really,” she said in this now famous observation. “It is so small it takes time — we haven’t time — and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.”
And then... “When you take a flower in your hand and really look at it, it’s your world for the moment.”
And finally, “A flower touches everyone’s heart.”
THE GARDEN
CALENDAR
Start more seeds for salad greens, carrots (to take you well into the fall), and spinach.
Deadhead annual flowers as they fade.
Check garlic for harvest timing.
Share veggies and flowers with your neighbors.
Thin radishes, carrots, turnips and beets.
