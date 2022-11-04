Psalm 150:1-6 (NKJV): “Praise the LORD! Praise God in His sanctuary; Praise Him in His mighty firmament! Praise Him for His mighty acts; Praise Him according to His excellent greatness! Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet; Praise Him with the lute and harp! Praise Him with the timbrel and dance; Praise Him with stringed instruments and flutes! Praise Him with loud cymbals; Praise Him with clashing cymbals! Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD!”
In the month of Thanksgiving let’s begin with a heart of praise.
Since Nov. 1 I’ve seen several praise challenges. For example, on Facebook someone started their 30 days of praise. Posting something they’re grateful for each day of the month.
There was another that intends on posting a photo or picture of something praiseworthy.
There’s a verse from Psalm 141:2 that comes to mind, “Let my prayer be set before you as incense, the lifting of my hands as evening sacrifice.”
What makes this stand out to me is the history of the Tabernacle of Moses and, of course, later the Temple of Solomon. Just as a side note, after my conversion and confession I had read the Scriptures at Bible studies and Sunday school but I gained my greatest understanding of Jesus and the New Testament after I studied and focused on how God revealed Himself and worked with people using the Wilderness Tabernacle.
Naturally there are detailed numbers, weights and measures given. But personally, I gained the majority of clarity through the symbolism of the materials and colors of those used to create the Tabernacle.
Once I got the idea of how God set up the foundations of worship established in the Old Testament, I began to understand the purpose of praise and worship.
It was a wonderful revelation to know that in ancient times there were three daily offerings: Morning — 9 am, afternoon offering — 3 pm, followed by the evening sacrifice. Reading through several commentaries plus a couple of books focused on the Book of Psalms, such as the Treasury of David, and a Guide to the Psalms, the basic idea that I get is rather simple but direct: “No Temple, No Worship.”
It’s a popular thing to say, and something you’ve probably heard — “The church isn’t the building but the people.” Not so in the ancient times of the Tabernacle and later the Temple.
When Moses made his trips up the mountain and returned with so much more than the Tablets of the Big Ten. The Ten Commandments can be found in both Exodus and Deuteronomy.
It’s in the book of Exodus we find details of the Wilderness Tabernacle, the High Priest and His garments, the layout of the Tabernacle and structure and the items within.
The Wilderness Tabernacle was a mobile sanctuary. I can’t help but think of Neil Diamond’s song, “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show.”
When the Wilderness Tabernacle was established, it was the center of their community. Later, there were feasts and pilgrimages where the Temple was the key focus.
I guess the key being the Wilderness Tabernacle was the first place of formal worship for those
Hebrews called out from slavery. From that time until the Temple of Solomon much of their worship focus was to be at the Tabernacle. So basically “No Temple, No Worship.”
So, it seems David wrote this Psalm while on the run from Saul. So, we have David the warrior — destined to be king — chased by King Saul but cut off from worshiping at the Tabernacle.
David the would-be king had been the shepherd boy who would not be cut off from worshiping God — the God to whom he had sang to the God who gave him victory over lion, bear and giant.
David would set his prayers before the Lord and lift his hand as his offering.
James 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of
heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”
The following Scriptures aren’t meant to be used as a gatling gun but a thread of thought.
2 Corinthians 6:16 (NKJV) — “And what agreement has the Temple of God with idols? For you are the temple of the living God. As God has said, ‘I will dwell in them and walk among them. I will be their God, and they shall be my people.’”
1 Corinthians 6:19 — “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?”
We have much to be thankful for. I continue to be thankful for this thread of thought that runs through the tapestry of Scripture.
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
