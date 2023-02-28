John Joseph Henry Donat was born at 12:46 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023, to John Donat Jr. and Desiree Manues. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches long.
John’s parents are from Kodiak and Arizona. His mother is a stay-at-home parent and his father works in Kodiak. Also welcoming John to the family are Marcus Gunn, Sierra Gunn, Aurora Donat and Spencer Donat.
Proud grandparents are Suzzane and John Donat from California and New York, and Melanie and Craig Dillon from Arizona and Kodiak.
Jacob Paul Jordan was born at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, to Joshua and Alicen Jordan. He weighed 9 pounds, 12.6 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Jacob’s parents are from Virginia. His mother is in the United States Coast Guard and his father is a United States Merchant Marine.
Proud grandparents are Paul and Kathleen Heinrich from Leland, North Carolina, and John and Julie Jordan from Las Vegas, Nevada.
